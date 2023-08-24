Arsenal finds a replacement for Gabriel amidst interest from Saudi Arabia

Arsenal is reportedly considering the potential departure of Gabriel Magalhaes, following interest from unidentified Saudi Arabian clubs in the defender’s services.

Gabriel has assumed a significant role at the Emirates since his arrival, proving to be a valuable asset to the Gunners under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

Arteta holds a favourable view of Gabriel and envisions his continued contribution to the team’s success. As such, there were initial intentions to retain the centre-back at the Emirates beyond the current summer transfer window.

However, recent developments suggest that Arsenal’s stance may have shifted, adopting a more open perspective given the uncertainties of the transfer market. Consequently, the club has reportedly made contingency plans by identifying a potential replacement for Gabriel.

The Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal is considering the prospect of acquiring Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace should they opt to sell Gabriel. Guehi, formerly associated with Chelsea, has captured Arsenal’s attention for a considerable period. If the situation unfolds where Gabriel departs from the Emirates, Arsenal is prepared to pursue their longstanding interest in Guehi.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has been one of the finest players in our squad in the last few seasons and it makes almost no sense to sell him.

However, every player has a price and if he leaves, we can seal a deal for Guehi, who will be a capable replacement for the Brazilian.

However, Palace will also demand a huge fee, so we must sell Gabriel only for a considerable amount of money.

