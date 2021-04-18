Arsenal finds an alternative striker target to Edouard

Arsenal has found a new striker alternative to Odsonne Edouard as competition for the Frenchman continues to heat up.

The Gunners would be in the transfer market for reinforcements in the summer and one position that they would need to strengthen is their attack.

They have to decide on the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah when this campaign finishes.

Both players are entering the final year of their current deals and look to be heading for the exit door.

Lacazette’s current form might force them to give him a new deal, however, uncertainty still surrounds him.

Edouard has been linked with a move to Arsenal since last summer when the Gunners wanted to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Frenchman also has interest from Leicester City and he might choose a reunion with Brendan Rodgers over a move to the Emirates.

With that in mind, the Gunners have made KAA Gent striker Roman Yaremchuk a target as an alternative to Edouard, according to Het Laatste News.

The Ukrainian has scored 15 goals in 27 league games this season and these numbers could make a tremendous difference in the current Arsenal team next season.

A move for him would cost around £20million.

