Arsenal finds two suitors for their record-breaking flop

Fenerbahce and Besiktas have shown interest in signing Nicolas Pepe during this transfer window. The Ivorian attacker was Arsenal’s most expensive signing when he initially joined the club, but he has struggled to live up to the high expectations set by his price tag.

Pepe’s performance has been considered as one of Arsenal’s less successful investments, and with only a year left on his contract, the club is eager for him to leave, as he is not part of their future plans.

Despite lacking suitors for much of the current season, Fotomac reports that both Turkish clubs, Fenerbahce and Besiktas, are willing to give Pepe a chance. He had a disappointing season with Nice in the previous campaign, but they are prepared to provide him with an opportunity to prove that he still possesses the potential to succeed in football.

The move to Turkey could potentially offer Pepe a fresh start and a chance to revitalize his career after struggling to find his form at Arsenal and during his loan spell at Nice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Buying Pepe for a record fee remains a mystery, but the end has come for the Ivorian and we must find a new home for him in this transfer window.

He simply is not good enough for Arsenal and should never have been signed by the club.

We will make a huge loss from his departure, but it is much better than keeping him in the squad for much longer.

