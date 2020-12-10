Arsenal finish off perfect European group with win over Dundalk

Arsenal have dominated Dundalk to come away with a 4-2 victory.
victory in Dublin tonight, much like they controlled their other group matches also.
The Gunners have claimed 18 out of a possible 18 points from their group, while Molde have emerged out of the group with them.
Our side started this game in emphatic fashion, and barely allowed the Irish FAI champions out of their own half, and wasted little time in opening the scoring.
Eddie Nketiah was the man to break the deadlock as he became the club’s top goalscorer this term, as he dispossessed the defender’s clearance before running through on goal and lobbing the incoming goalkeeper.
It wasn’t long before we doubled our lead either, when Mo Elneny took on a long range effort, only to find the top right hand corner and leaving the Dundalk shotstopper without a hope.
Just as you were imagining a rout of a scoreline, the Irish hit back through Flores from a fair distance, and you could possibly argue that Runarsson should have done better to stop it.
The scores stayed at 2-1 going into the break, and they came out in the second half with less energy.
We retained possession well, but weren’t getting in behind and causing too many problems early in the half, but we moved to bring on Ceballos and Balogun on the hour mark to change things up, and it did.
The American-English forward is credited with the assist, as he set up Joe Willock to get his third goal of the competition, and he continued to look a threat throughout.
It was only right that he got himself on the scoresheet also, with Nicolas Pepe playing him through perfectly to calmly slot past the goalkeeper and into the side netting.
The goals were not done yet however, as Dundalk pulled back a late consolation to end the game at 4-2, and the Irish can hold their heads high for another gutsy performance against top level opponents.
Will Arteta have to sit up and take not of Balogun, or is the youngster still behind Nketiah in his expectations?
Patrick
Balogun deserves sub minutes in the PL at least, he’s shown more in a short time than Nketiah. Also, his first touch and link up is way ahead of Nketiah, who can press and poach, that’s about it.
Hopefully Balogun will sign an extension, and Nketiah can go on loan to show if he has the stuff to succeed at Arsenal or not.
Yeah, Balogun is good for link ups and fashioning chances. Maybe Eddie and Balogun can play in a two up top? With Balogun linking up with a mid or winger and laying up Eddie, who seems to have improved his finishing this term.
Runarsson was caught sleeping and Pepe is still killing our attacks. Apart from those players, the other Gunners did decent job
Nice win. Hopefully not another negative league performance🤞🤞
All youngsters did a decent job, apart from maybe Cottrell, who maybe was nervous.
COYG!
Balogun was the biggest plus for us tonight. Looks older(inhis play, not age) more powerful and more effective altogether than Nketiah. Of those two players, it is BALOGUN whom I firmly believe will have the bigger career. Hope it is with us.
Eddie looks lightweight by comparison and is only a decent poacher but offers nothing much more. BALOGUN seems a much better all round player. Just my take though!
Nketiah is not just a goalscorer, he press very very well, and every coach likes players that can press for the team.
Loads of positives with all the youngsters with bags of potential but we wont see most of them again until February when the Europe league returns. Also it was very boring at times with far too much emphasis on passing back just to keep possession.
That boy miguel Azzez is quality, he doesn’t play like those English midfielder, he plays more like Iniesta, hes calm and can pass the ball, hope to see more of him.
Gily seriously bro I won’t mind if we use Azzez in the premier league, it’s not like we have anyone better in that position anyways, and if I’m correct we started using fabregas when he was 17 so I really don’t see any big deal.
Lots of academy players getting a run out recently which is always encouraging.
If the academy can produce a Saka every other year the rest are very competent for early rounds or Cup competitions and maybe as squad players.
Biggest plus tonight was Balogun. If we can get him to extend, would not be averse to selling Nketiah for £10 million with a buy back and sell on clause.
inkfight it’s fans like you that bring our players down, Liverpool sold Brewster who has never scored before in the premier league around 20millon and you want us to sell Nketiah for 10million wow. Solanke was sold to Bournemouth for 30million.
We sold Iwobi for very decent money but different market. I would be over the moon if we could get £20 million for Nketiah.
Nothing personal against Nketiah but think Martinelli and Balogun have something about them, and deserve more chances.
“Fans like you” a bit uncalled for 🙂
I’m sorry for saying “fans like you”. We sold chamberlain for 35 million sold iwobi for 40million even when some genius here said we can’t get more than 10million for him. I believe if Liverpool can get 20million for a player who has never scored a premier league goal before then we can also get more for Nketiah who has proven himself both in the league and in europe.
They must now do the europa invincible to bring the cup home. I hope this not asking too much.
Congrats so far though.
Balogun and ESR look like the real deal to me.Sorry to spoil the party but to me Mari should have done better on both goals.Slow reaction on the first and never got off the ground for the second where the goalkeeper could also be criticised.Mari has a lovely left foot and passes the ball well, but his lack of reaction and pace may prevent him from cutting it in the EPL.
I thought I was the only one that saw that about Mari, he’s too slow to react to the first goal and yes the keeper should have done better for the second goal but Mari could have also done better too.
I dont think the first goal was his fault. Pepe failed the interception and Mari was left with 2vs1.
And Runarsson should have saved both of the goals.. I’m sorry but he’s not second choice material..
McLovin I second that, the only positive I see from the keeper is that hes good with his legs, he knows how to pass the ball I think we should have promoted Macy instead of buying another keeper.
Mari has barely played football in a year, on top of that he’s barely played with his team mates.
I think he deserves a bit of slack while finding his feet and fitness….
Looking forward to hopefully one day seeing Martinelli and Balogun playing together…
Not sure what it is but you can just tell when someone has the ability to make it, he certainly does.
many of these youngsters deserve game time over our proven failed “experienced” players. What is motivating Mikel to keep such awful players in his lineups?
@RSH!! You will be absolutely gobsmacked to see ‘experienced’ Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian on sunday against Burnley!! They re just too slow n lazy for an Arsenal team trying to find its way to the top!!
On Sunday, play Auba, Lacazette n Nelson as attacking trio..Remove d two ‘laggards’@60 something minutes once dey underperform.. Bring on Nketiah n Balogun as their subs n also Rowe Smith for Cellabos( if he plays sh*t)
We need to show support to these youngsters!! Added to Golden Boy Martinelli, we will b fire!!🔥🔥
Arsenal attackers across all competitions this season:
Folarin Balogun
2 goals, 1 assist in 61 mins
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
3 goals, 1 assist in 1016 mins
Alexandre Lacazette
4 goals in 820 minutes
Eddie Nketiah
5 goals in 783 minutes
Giving balogun minutes in europa is the best thing arteta can do to convince him to sign a new deal. What else can you want as an academy player ?
give him EPL minutes. His competition are all failing tremendously and he’s a highly rated talent. It’s ridiculous we aren’t seeing even more of him.
I am so confused as to why we play so badly in the league and play like a different team in Europe . The funny thing is that our squad is not as bad as it seems but we can’t seem to be able to play. Could it be the coach ? Because I don’t think we going to get the sack anytime soon . The weekend is around the corner and I am so sad about it .