Arsenal finish World Cup with seven medal winners after Spain triumph

Arsenal have ended the 2026 World Cup with seven medal winners after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final.

David Raya, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are now world champions after Spain secured their second World Cup title, 16 years after their first triumph in South Africa in 2010.

Their success followed England’s 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke all collecting bronze medals.

That gives Arsenal three gold medallists and four bronze medallists from the tournament – more than any other Premier League club.

Arsenal trio crowned world champions with Spain

Spain’s victory over Argentina completed an outstanding tournament for Luis de la Fuente’s side and brought another major honour to three members of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Raya, Merino and Zubimendi were all part of the Spain squad that lifted the trophy, with Merino making an important contribution during the knockout stages.

The trio have now won both the Premier League and World Cup in the same calendar year, placing them in a remarkably exclusive group.

Before this tournament, only four players had achieved that double: Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit in 1998, Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy in 2018 and Julian Alvarez in 2022.

Raya, Merino and Zubimendi have therefore become only the fifth, sixth and seventh players to win both trophies in the same year. Their triumph also extends Arsenal’s record for the most Premier League players to become world champions while representing the club.

Spain’s win was their second in the competition, following the country’s first World Cup success in 2010.

Four Arsenal players earn bronze with England

Arsenal’s medal haul was boosted further by England’s victory over France in the third-place match.

Saka delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament by scoring a hat-trick in the remarkable 6-4 win, while Rice also found the net and captained Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Eze and Madueke were also members of the England squad throughout the tournament and will return to Arsenal with bronze medals alongside their two teammates. Arsenal had four representatives in England’s World Cup squad: Saka, Rice, Eze and Madueke.

England’s third-place finish was their best at a World Cup since winning the tournament in 1966.

William Saliba narrowly missed out on a medal after France finished fourth, but Arsenal still ended the competition with seven players representing the top three nations.

For the Gunners, it is another demonstration of the quality now present in Arteta’s squad.

After winning the Premier League title, Arsenal’s players have added three World Cup winners’ medals and four bronze medals to an already memorable year.

I’m feeling a little bit sad that the tournament is over now but Spain are worthy Champions.

Looking forward to getting on with the new season now Gooners?

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