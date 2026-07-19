Arsenal finish World Cup with seven medal winners after Spain triumph

Arsenal have ended the 2026 World Cup with seven medal winners after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final.
David Raya, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are now world champions after Spain secured their second World Cup title, 16 years after their first triumph in South Africa in 2010.
Their success followed England’s 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke all collecting bronze medals.
That gives Arsenal three gold medallists and four bronze medallists from the tournament – more than any other Premier League club.
Arsenal trio crowned world champions with Spain
Spain’s victory over Argentina completed an outstanding tournament for Luis de la Fuente’s side and brought another major honour to three members of Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Raya, Merino and Zubimendi were all part of the Spain squad that lifted the trophy, with Merino making an important contribution during the knockout stages.
The trio have now won both the Premier League and World Cup in the same calendar year, placing them in a remarkably exclusive group.
Before this tournament, only four players had achieved that double: Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit in 1998, Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy in 2018 and Julian Alvarez in 2022.
Raya, Merino and Zubimendi have therefore become only the fifth, sixth and seventh players to win both trophies in the same year. Their triumph also extends Arsenal’s record for the most Premier League players to become world champions while representing the club.
Spain’s win was their second in the competition, following the country’s first World Cup success in 2010.
Four Arsenal players earn bronze with England
Arsenal’s medal haul was boosted further by England’s victory over France in the third-place match.
Saka delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament by scoring a hat-trick in the remarkable 6-4 win, while Rice also found the net and captained Thomas Tuchel’s side.
Eze and Madueke were also members of the England squad throughout the tournament and will return to Arsenal with bronze medals alongside their two teammates. Arsenal had four representatives in England’s World Cup squad: Saka, Rice, Eze and Madueke.
England’s third-place finish was their best at a World Cup since winning the tournament in 1966.
William Saliba narrowly missed out on a medal after France finished fourth, but Arsenal still ended the competition with seven players representing the top three nations.
For the Gunners, it is another demonstration of the quality now present in Arteta’s squad.
After winning the Premier League title, Arsenal’s players have added three World Cup winners’ medals and four bronze medals to an already memorable year.
I’m feeling a little bit sad that the tournament is over now but Spain are worthy Champions.
Looking forward to getting on with the new season now Gooners?
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Finally the carnival is over. In the end I’m glad Trump’s and Infantino’s team didn’t win although I won’t deny respect for the Argentinians players’ grit and fighting spirit. Spain’s midfield is awesome. Even better than 2010?, I don’t believe this current English team would have stood a chance either. Don’t really care how many Arsenal players made came cameo appearances in the final, although was looking forward to our best striker scoring another winning goal. Now on to the real football. Please be sensible Arsenal. Give Rice a six week break. Better to get more out of him later in the season than to wear him down.
The 2010 Spain MF is one of the greatest in football history. The current team have done well but can’t see them as better than 2010.
In my view International football is no longer at the same level.
Go and look at the players Argentina had in 2010: Aguero, Milito, Masccherano etc. Some of them would walk into the current Argentina team.
Yet that Argentina team won nothing and the current team have dominated South American football and reached two consecutive World Cup finals. Messi has scored more goals in this World Cup than he ever has in a single World Cup before. Yet he is clearly not at his best.
Meaningless hype. What are really cherished stats etched into posterity, where AFC are concerned, are the numerous very special and very difficult to emulate milestones they have achieved over the last 140 years. Eg, being Premier League Champions after 100 fabulous unbroken years in the top flight, winning the league without a single defeat, going a nigh impossible-to-break 49 league games without defeat and other notable achievements which are probably even the envy of other Big-Six clubs in the Premier league.
Former Man Utd player Schweinsteiger described the Ivory Coast team as wild, physical, devoid of tactic bla bla. If he’s objective he should use those words for tonight’s Argentina.
Thanks Spain for keeping football alive
Thanks Spain for keeping football alive,I wish to see that kind of football at arsenal next season
Kudos to the Arsenal boys for thier trophies and medals which was merited and deserved, what a brilliant season for them, however the head scratcher for me is how the clueless Tuchel made the decision to sit out Saka in the Semi’s only for him to deliver a super brilliant performance that ultimately gave the boys and England a third place medal, Starboy can’t get it too as he proclaimed publicly that he was super fit, what was Tuchel smoking BTW 😔
This seven medals all counts for nothing after the recent monumental transfer development, Rodgers hijacking completely altered the landscape for our London rivals
But EZE showed us that he is better than him (Rodgers) in the same roles for England. So no regret.
FOOTBALL WON! Humiliating defeat with 0 on target. Poetic justice served for crucial favourable decisions Argentina enjoyed in the knock out fixtures. Animal shameful Argentina!
Though 7 medals won the real contribution of Arsenal players on the pitch was minimal.
Congrats for you getting the scoreline correct!
Thank goodness for football that Spain won. For me Argentina are just thugs in football kits, how anyone can admire their so called dark arts is truly beyond me.
And the way some of them reacted at the final whistle, just conformed to me what I already knew, and that they are thugs in football kits.
Well done Spain once again. Football won today.
@DEREK
Compared to Paraguay, Argentina are puss in boots. The way they went out of their way the rough up France was a total disgrace. To top it off, what one of the Paraguayan Senators said about Mbappe was downright disgusting, to say the least.
sadly mate there are those on this site who have those views
well done for Mbappe to push back …it’s the best way
The final was a very poor advert for football due to the antics of the Argentine side and their Management team.I would exempt Alvarez from criticism as he did not involve himself in the non stop pressure exerted on the referee by his team mates, including the “untouchable” Messi who , along with Ronaldo needs to call it a day as far as international football is concerned.Rarely have I seen such an exhibition of thuggery as perpetrated by Paredes who ought to have been sent off after 20 mins by a referee ,who may be experienced, but found the occasion too much for him, and allowed himself to be constantly badgered by the Argentine players.
@Grandad
Speaking of thuggery . I guess you didn’t see how the Paraguayans went at France…
NY-Gunner,
That’s two posts now where you’ve involved the Paraguayans, and said that they were worse. I don’t think anyone would disagree with you regards them being bad as well.
But it’s the Argentinians we’re holding to account for their behavior in the final.
And just to add, how Ironic that on the day a Legend like Kevin Keegan died, and we all saw what a good footballing side he produced in those Newcastle sides, we had to sit through watching an Argentinian side try to hack their way to a World Cup.
It would have been a terribly sad day for football if those thugs had won.
Dan??????????
Let’s go from soccer to club football. It seems Berta and Arsenal are waiting for the conclusion of the WC for ins and outs.
Bad advert for football as Grandad said.
I’m 1994, when the World Cup was in America, I remember the final between Italy and Brazil was sooo boring. Again bad advert for football in America
Stephanie,
And yet Trump is saying that it was the best World Cup ever. Mind you that’s not surprising, as Trump is just a walking and talking EGO maniac.
This is why Euro is better and adorable than the WC. And yet they’re to make it 64. Cage footballers trying to strangle proper footballers. If a top team Argentina is doing this with impunity any average team would resort to these anti football approaches even at domestic leagues. I’m looking forward to hearing the pervasive FIFA penalties that should include Argentina coach who practically helped Paredes punch Gavi.
Ambachew,
And yet the Argentinian coach said they win with honour, and they lose with honour. The pictures show a different story.
But we really shouldn’t be surprised at Argentina, as from 1966 onwards, they’ve always had this dark cheating side to them.
Did anyone else notice how gutted the FIFA president looked when Spain scored. After hesitating, he then grudgingly applauded.
When this joker’s time is up and he has to be re-elected, any nation’s Football federation that backs him, should hang their respective heads in shame.
He will get in unapposed Derek. FIFA is and for a long time has been a joke. Personally I do not love international football but do not like anything what FIFA stand for. They are corrupt and arse lickers.
Yes DEREK we saw same. Infantino and the potus concur in wanting Spain lose though for different reasons. Infantino won the endorsement of all continents for his reelection; only uefa denied him. Even uefa president boycotted the final. Spain is not in the wars. Conversely Argentina is doing what pleases the potus by moving its embassy. Add to that Messi playing in mls. It’s more than speculation. Spain silenced them all.