Arsenal finished outside the top 15 in latest UEFA Coefficient rankings

Arsenal’s long absence from the Champions League has impacted their UEFA coefficient, resulting in them finishing below West Ham in the latest rankings.

Despite being one of the top clubs in England and consistently delivering strong performances in the league, Arsenal’s hiatus from Europe’s premier club competition has taken its toll.

When Mikel Arteta took over as manager, Arsenal had already missed out on the Champions League for at least two seasons. Thanks to the hard work of Arteta and his players, the team eventually returned to the competition last season and has qualified for the next season as well.

However, they are still playing catch-up in terms of UEFA coefficient. To break into the top ten teams in Europe, Arsenal must continue making good progress in the competition.

According to Talk Sport, Arsenal is 19th in the latest UEFA coefficient rankings, just above Atalanta in the top 20. This places them below West Ham, who are 16th, Villarreal, who are 7th, and AS Roma, who surprisingly hold 5th place in the latest rankings.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our long absence from the Champions League has certainly affected our coefficient and we expect things to gradually get better as we continue to continue to qualify and perform better in the Champions League.

