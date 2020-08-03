Arsenal firm up their interest in La Liga target they really do need

Arsenal will look to speed up their interest in Sevilla centre-back, Diego Carlos after they got clarity over their financial situation following their FA Cup win, reports the Telegraph.

The Gunners had been hoping to win the FA Cup so that they can play in the Europa League next season, which will help them with more funds and make them more attractive to potential signings.

Now that they have reached Europe’s second club competition, they now have a better idea of what they can spend.

Diego Carlos has been one of the best defenders in the Spanish league this season, and he looks set to leave Sevilla with several teams looking to sign him.

Liverpool has attempted to sign him before now but they couldn’t pull it off.

Mikel Arteta will hope that he can use his Spanish connection to get the 27-year-old to the Emirates.

The report claims that the Arsenal manager is working closely with Edu to try and get the deal done.

Arsenal has struggled at the back this season, but they have already got William Saliba on board, who will join them for preseason, while Pablo Mari, who joined them in the January transfer window didn’t look out of place before he got injured.

Carlos’ deal at Seville expires in 2024 and his release clause stands at £68m.