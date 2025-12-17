Arsenal firmly believes they will keep in-form defender

Jurrien Timber has established himself as one of the most important players at Arsenal, prompting growing calls from supporters for the club to secure his future with a new contract. His start to life at the Emirates Stadium was far from ideal after suffering a serious injury, but his recovery has been impressive, allowing him to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Arsenal fully recognise Timber’s importance to the current squad, and his influence cannot be overstated. His versatility, consistency, and reliability have made him a key figure in the side, and his performances have placed him among the most valuable players in Mikel Arteta’s setup. As a result, the defender is widely expected to be rewarded with a new deal.

Contract Priorities at Arsenal

At present, the club is focused on finalising a contract extension for Bukayo Saka. Once that situation is resolved, attention is expected to turn towards Timber and Declan Rice, both of whom are viewed as central to Arsenal’s long-term plans. Timber has earned consideration for improved terms through his performances over the past two seasons, during which he has demonstrated his quality at the highest level.

There is a clear understanding within the club that any delay in opening talks could carry risks. Timber’s ability and consistency mean he would attract interest from elsewhere if uncertainty were allowed to linger. Arsenal are aware that many clubs would be eager to add a player of his calibre to their squad.

Confidence Over Timber’s Future

Despite those potential risks, there is confidence within the club regarding Timber’s commitment. According to The Sun, Arsenal remain optimistic that they will secure the Dutch defender on a new deal sooner rather than later. He is regarded internally as one of the most loyal members of the squad, and there is a strong belief that he has no immediate intention of seeking a move away.

Timber’s value to Arsenal extends beyond his performances on the pitch. His attitude, professionalism, and adaptability have further strengthened his standing within the group. For Arsenal, retaining a player of his quality is essential as they continue to compete at the highest level across multiple competitions.

With both the club and player aligned in their ambitions, Arsenal appear determined to ensure Timber remains a key part of their future, reinforcing their squad with stability and continuity at the heart of the defence.