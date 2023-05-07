Arsenal first teamer to get a new role next season

Arsenal star Ben White has been a right-back at the club for much of this season as they chase the Premier League title.

Some fans may not be aware that right back is not his natural position because of how long he has spent filling in that role.

However, the Englishman was signed as a centre-back and only started playing as a right-back because of the emergence of William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta is now looking to change that from next season, according to a report on Football Insider.

It claims the Arsenal gaffer wants White to play more centrally next season and wants to sign a new right-back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been injury-prone for much of this campaign, which has been frustrating and the report says Arteta is now eyeing a new full-back and prefers one that is more attack-minded.

White has done well as a right-back, especially in the defensive part of that role.

However, we need a right-back that will offer more going forward and if we get a good talent to do that, White can be moved to add depth at centre-back.

With Tomi always injured, we probably need to sign up to two right-backs to have depth in that position.

