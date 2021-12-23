Arsenal fixture cast into doubt after Coronavirus postpones Wolves tie

Wolves have had to postpone their fixture with Watford on Boxing Day due to a number of positive Coronavirus results, leaving their tie with Arsenal two days later in doubt.

The Gunners fixture will take on Norwich City on December 26 at Carrow Road, where they will hopefully be claiming a fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Their preparation could now be disrupted with question marks over whether their next fixture will be fulfilled. Wolves announced on their official website that they did not have sufficient senior options available to go ahead with their upcoming matchup due to an ‘outbreak’ of Covid-19.

The statement reads: “The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors, with Watford suffering an ongoing outbreak of positive Covid-19 cases, leaving them with an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the game.

“A request was made to the Premier League board by Watford a decision was made quickly, to provide sufficient notice to supporters of both clubs planning to attend the fixture, initially scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday.”

This is an awkward one. In theory, if the fixture goes ahead, Arsenal should be gaining an advantage, with Wolverhampton’s players having limited time to train in the build-up, or with less of their first-team players available for action. Even if the fixture doesn’t go ahead, we should be pleased also, with a more suitable schedule to deal with, and a later date likely to be given to fulfil the tie.

You could argue that our game going ahead could go against us if they have their best players back, with us likely to have to rotate our starting line-up as we deal with a touch fixture list, while they would have had an extended break before the clash.

Do you agree that we are most likely to profit from our opponents problems?

Patrick