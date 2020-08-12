Arsenal fixture scrapped as guinea pig for fans inside stadiums

The Community Shield fixture scheduled for later this month was initially earmarked as the first match which could have returned fans inside stadiums, but the FA has decided against such a move.

Arsenal will of course be taking on Premier League champions Liverpool in the tie, having beaten Chelsea to lift the FA Cup final on August 1, but the tie has now been scrubbed off as the possible ‘guinea pig’ for returning fans into stadiums.

The Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to football around the globe from March 2020, and many divisions made the decision to return to action behind closed doors, without a single supporter allowed into the arenas.

Liverpool managed to get their capacity increased from 300 to 500 for their Premier League trophy celebration at Anfield, which allowed them to bring families of the players and club in for celebrations, while the FA Cup saw an increased capacity allowed for further club players and personnel only, but no tickets have been on sale since the pandemic hit.

The DailyMail confirmed that initial plans to trial an amount of fans into Wembley for the Community Shield was in the works, but have since been curbed, with the virus on the rise again. There are sanctions having had to be placed on holidaymakers visiting Spain and rumours that the same could be placed on those in France.

There is a worry that England could well suffer with their own second wave, much like they are enduring in Spain currently, which has led to the decision.

Would social distancing rules be adhered to by fans inside stadiums?

Patrick