Arsenal fixtures don’t get any easier after the international break…

The fixtures will be awfully tough after this international break.

So far this season, we’ve seen the Gunners navigate through some really difficult set of fixtures unbeaten despite being in different scenarios in some of those games. Overcoming these hard games are truly what determines wether a club can be deemed a title contender or not, which is exactly what we did with the games against Tottenham and Man City in the league, perfectly stamping our mark in the race for the PL.

Also the the win against PSG showed that we’re not just there to make up the numbers in the Champions League. Even though we’ve been on a more favorable run recently, another set of really tough fixtures will be waiting for us just after this international break.

First of all we’ll welcome back club football with relatively easy games against Bournemouth, and then Shakhtar in the UCL before the really tough games start coming thick and fast. We’ll then have to play all of Liverpool, Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea in late October to early November, with the only easy game in that period being the game against Preston at home squeezed in between the Liverpool and Newcastle game.

That period might have the power of being season defining because of the sheer difficulty of the opponents mentioned above.

Gooners will be hoping that we come out of this set of fixtures like we did the last which is very likely considering our strength has been against the bigger teams already this campaign. This Arsenal side fears no one and we’ll be hoping they can remain unbeaten in that run of fixtures…

What are your thoughts on this run gooners?

Kenneth

