Arsenal flop admits he ‘wasn’t happy’ at the club after sealing a return home

Willian returned to Corinthians this summer on a free transfer after agreeing to tear up his playing contract with Arsenal, and has admitted that he wasn’t happy in north London.

The Gunners only signed Willian 12 months prior to that from Chelsea, when convincing him to turn down a two-year deal with Chelsea and move across the capital to the Emirates, but he struggled to find form during his stay.

A year into that three year stay, we come to the decision that it would be best for all involved to allow him to leave, and he duly agreed to leave without any compensation, and has since returned to his homeland to sign for Corinthians.

After a short time back with his former club, he has admitted that he took his time to make his decision, and concluded that he just wasn’t happy at Arsenal, and made it possible for him to make that move this summer.

“I really thought a lot, together with my family and close people.

“Unfortunately, my time at Arsenal was not good, I wasn’t happy at the club. I don’t need to go into details, but I wasn’t happy and I thought returning to Brazil was the better option.

“I studied some other opportunities, but I wanted to return to Corinthians, to my home, to be close to my family members. It is the club that projected me to the world, he revealed to me. The right moment to return was this.”

His signing certainly didn’t work out like we had planned, but fair play to him for not cashing in on the deal we agreed just 12 months ago. It’s not something you read about very often in today’s game.

Patrick