Arsenal flop close to departing the Emirates for Belgium

Arsenal’s calamitous third-choice goalkeeper, Alex Runarsson, will make a deadline day switch to Belgium.

The Iceland international joined the Gunners last summer from Dijon as they looked for a second choice goalkeeper.

They had been left short of options in that position after selling Emi Martinez to Aston Villa.

He proved to be a disastrous signing and they signed Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton in the January transfer window to provide cover for Bernd Leno.

The Australian has since left the Gunners and they have just splashed the cash on signing Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

Ramsdale and Leno will battle for the number one spot and it is almost certain that Runarsson will play little or no football if he remains at the club.

The Daily Mail says he is now set to move to Belgium to play for Heverlee Leuven.

They play in their first division and feel that Runarsson can provide them with some quality in that department.

The Gunners remain one of the struggling clubs in England at the moment after they started their campaign poorly.

They hope to trim down their squad on this transfer deadline day so that Mikel Arteta can have only the best players to work with after the international break.