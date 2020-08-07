Arsenal flop delighted to have extended his deal at loan team

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has extended his loan deal with AS Roma until the end of 2020/2021 season and he is delighted.

The Armenian flop struggled to make an impact at Arsenal when he joined the club in a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

He struggled to recapture the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund at both English teams, and after starting the just-concluded season with Arsenal, Unai Emery determined that he will not be relying on him and sent him on loan to AS Roma.

He made a fine impression at the Italian side and there were talks of him returning to revive his Arsenal career.

However, the Italians also wanted to keep him after being impressed by his form with them.

They were struggling to agree on a fee for his permanent transfer, but it seems that they have convinced Arsenal to loan him to them again for another season.

‘In my opinion, I had a good season, despite the two injuries I had,’ Mkhitaryan told UEFA’s official website via Mail Online.

‘I am in good shape right now, and I hope to keep everything this way.

‘We have already reached an agreement with Roma for me to play for the club for another year, until summer 2021, which I am very happy about. I have felt at home since day one – in my football, on the pitch and off it.’