Arsenal flop eyes unlikely Chelsea switch

Willian is claimed to be keen on a return to Chelsea this summer, after a year of struggles with Arsenal.

The Brazilian had the chance to extend his stay with the Stamford Bridge club last summer, but turned down their two-year contract in order to make a free transfer across London, where he signed a three-year deal.

Willian appears to now be regretting that decision after a season of disappointments, where he started with a key role before being overthrown by a number of options resulting in him starting only four Premier League matches in 2021.

SkySports understands that the 32 year-old is now hankering for a return to his former side, but given he rejected them last summer, and with them having added a number of bodies to his area of the field, that remains unlikely.

It remains unknown whether Arsenal would attempt to demand a fee for their forward, or whether the club would just be happy to remove his wages from their budget at present, but MLS and European sides are claimed to hold an interest.

Will Arsenal struggle to demand a fee for a player that should be deemed surplus to requirements? Do we believe Chelsea would consider his return this summer?

Patrick