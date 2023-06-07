Arsenal flop returning to the Emirates after unsuccessful loan spell in France

Nicolas Pepe’s return to Arsenal from his loan spell at Nice poses a new challenge for the club in the upcoming summer. Since his arrival at Arsenal as the club’s record signing in 2019, Pepe has struggled to live up to expectations and has been considered one of their least successful signings in recent years.

In an attempt to revive his form and potentially secure a permanent move away from Arsenal, Pepe was loaned out to Nice for the last season. However, his performances at Nice did not fully demonstrate that his struggles were solely attributed to the Premier League, raising doubts about his overall quality as an attacker.

According to Get Football News France, Nice has decided not to pursue a permanent deal for Pepe, resulting in his return to Arsenal. This means that the Gunners will need to address the situation and find a suitable role for the Ivorian winger within the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having struggled at Nice, it might be difficult for Pepe to find another club that will take a chance on him in this transfer window.

This means we might be forced to reach an agreement with the Ivorian and rip up his contract before next season begins.

Keeping him at the Emirates will block the space we need to add someone better to the group.

