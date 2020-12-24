Arsenal flop ridiculously linked with a move to Barcelona 

Shkodran Mustafi’s agent has claimed that he was in Barcelona to hold talks over the soon-to-be free defender.

Mustafi was his usual terrible self when Arsenal faced Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal midweek.

He was at fault for Gabriel Jesus’ first goal as he left the Brazilian unmarked in the lead up to the goal.

Not that any Arsenal fan would have been surprised by that, but his agent claiming that he is wanted by Barcelona is laughable.

Emre Ozturk posted an image of himself at the famous Camp Nou, according to Sun Sports.

He captioned the image: ‘ready for meeting’.

He was then quizzed by Fox Sports about the post and he said that he was in a meeting with the Spaniards because of Mustafi and not any of his other clients.

He said via Sun Sports: “‘I’m not in Barcelona because of Yusuf Demir, but because of Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, whom we also represent.”

Mustafi has never been a reliable player at Arsenal in the four-and-half seasons that he has spent at the club and it will be interesting to see if this one has any legs or if the agent is playing games.