Arsenal flop says he wants a second chance at the Emirates

Nuno Tavares still hopes to get another chance to prove his worth at Arsenal, even as the Gunners desperately try to offload him.

The left-back has struggled since moving to the Emirates and has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

Tavares was not popular when he moved to Arsenal and failed to meet expectations, becoming one of the few players who did not succeed under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager has given him more than enough chances to prove his worth in North London, but it has not worked out.

Arsenal is now ready to cut their losses and offload him as soon as possible, but Tavares wants to fight for his place on the team.

The defender is on the market for loan or permanent transfers, but he says, as quoted by Football London:

“Yes, obviously, I have in mind to return to Arsenal and have a good pre-season. Regardless of what happens in the future, I will always do my best, as I have done in all pre-seasons, to have a place at the club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares needs to accept that he is simply not good enough for us and that leaving the Emirates now is best for him.

We must be prepared to let him go, even if it means terminating his contract by mutual consent.

ADMIN COMMENT

