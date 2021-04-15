Arsenal fly into the next round with runaway victory

Arsenal jetted off to the Czech Republic today with their tie with Slavia Prague in the balance, but put the game to bed within 25 minutes of play.
The Gunners came racing out the blocks, and were denied the opening goal when Emile Smith Rowe was deemed to have been offside by a hair, and VAR eventually scrapped the goal after an extended review period.
Before you could get over the decision however, that man ESR has nutmegged two defenders on the edge of the Slavia box to play in Nicolas Pepe, who made no mistake in putting the ball away.
We continued to make our dominance pay when Bukayo Saka was taken out inside the box to gift us a penalty to double our lead, a chance Alexandre Lacazette was not to turn down.
That man Saka was again involved in the next goal, as he picks the ball up on the wide right and cuts inside, before firing his effort from distance to catch the goalkeeper in no-mans-land.
Despite another couple of chances, Slavia managed to make it to the break behind by only three.
The Czechs came out in the second without any real purpose. They appeared to be playing as though they had accepted not only that they were being eliminated, but playing as if they knew they were second-best.
All the best chances were for Arsenal, and Alexandre Lacazette looked to have earned us another penalty when he appeared to be taken down inside the box, but the referee decided not to punish the home side.
The Frenchman did add a fourth after receiving the ball in space in the box, but he managed to turn the two defenders to get his shot away with his left to beat three players and score.
Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench and was causing problems, before Folarin Balogun also came on late to add to his minutes earlier in the campaign, although the tie was assured before they were introduced.
Will our rivals be worried about Arsenal picking up steam in this competition?
Patrick
I never expected this but of course this club has been so unpredictable even over the decade. It was a brilliant first half for us. We started like a house on fire, and were rewarded with three goals. After that the match was pretty much done and dusted. They couldn’t get past Partey today. He was resilient. I don’t rate Xhaka highly but I must stay true to what I saw. He put in a mature and assured display as a makeshift LB. The front three looked clinical today compared to the 1st leg. All in all it was a win which showed maturity and experience because Slavia got outsmarted. We need to win this Europa League and hopefully we go harder in the next match. Thanks to the lads.
I was impressed with Xhaka’s maturity, leadership and effort at Leftback.
He was solid all game.
Yeah its a bit hard for me to say but he was great haha
Noticed for a while, that a different Xhaka shows up when playing defence… Seen that at CB, now at LB..
We might have had a utility player all this while or better he probably would have had a more successful career as a defender who knows..
Same way I feel Luiz would have been a world class defensive midfielder..
Some players get lucky at youth level to meet coaches that discovered their best positions like the bales, Cech, Drogbas even Pepe started out as a go 😁
Actually 4 on the break, but var decided to chalk away 1, the very first
I ain’t got much to say tonight.. I was calm last week after that draw, I’ll stay calm today too.
Supporting and backing my manager and my team.
Only 3 games stands between us and UCL plus the Europa league trophy.
That was a good win and players deserved their rest.
Glad for those us who never wanted Auba in the lineup today.
It was 11 men fighting and pressing for the win.
Good win.. onto the next one boys.
Looking forward to the game against Unai Emery’s yellow soldiers
Auba got malaria. Hope when he returns he will be better than last weeks
Hope he gets well soon.. great guy.
Hope he stays out of our Europa league lineups and these hungry players continue.
Sorry, I know he’s the captain and I know what he can do, but he’s been off this season and far too behind.
I ain’t looking forward to seeing him start Europa league games for now.
Until he reverts back to the PEA we know I ain’t gon hold on to his last season performance
I agree @Eddie
He better earn his place back now that Pepe Lacazette and Martinelli stepped up.
Lacazette, Smith-Rowe and Saka clicked well again. They kept the ball superbly, but it could be different if Aubameyang played instead of Pepe
Pepe worked his socks off and the other outfield players were so solid
Callum Chabers is my MOTM. He’s better than Bellerin. Glad the lads showed up today. Arteta is destined to win trophies. Next stop………..villareal.
We bought Chambers as a right back too.
How good were we tonight
Can’t hear any one one saying they were poor opposition tonight
MA Boo boys gone to bed early tonight…only joking ..WELL DONE ALL..
LOVE THAT WINNING FEELING
onwards and upwards
All our outfield players were fantastic! Leno didn’t have any threat at all because everybody in front of him was great
Emery is our next obstacle and his high pressing system can be very dangerous, since he’s got hardworking players at Villareal. But I believe Arteta can outsmart him
Partey really stifled them today.
He was immense in defense tonight
The game against Emery’s team would be interesting. I’m hoping for some of the guys it’ll be personal and they’ll get it against him.
Saka be like 🥺🥺 while shooting him out of Europa league .
Emery gave him his chance after all
Kudos to Emery for Saka. We’ll be reunited with Coquelin as well, who could be suited for Arteta’s system if we didn’t sell him
Coquelin was so undervalued its unbelievable. His 14/15 season stands out as one of the best I’ve ever seen from a defensive midfielder. He was simply everywhere and made interception after interception. How was he even reading the game. It was like there were two of him. His defending was world class that season. He was also fantastic in his first season at Valencia then got injured. There was one match where he pocketed the whole Barca midfield in the Spanish Cup. I really liked the guy you know.
His positioning was great, unfortunately Wenger and Emery sucked in positional plays. Glad he’s made a career in Spain
Good performance. Well done Guys. We can get to the final
Do we offer Laca a new 2 year deal?
Stop it!
We can now sell him for good money
Go go Arsenal! I hope we smash Villarreal.
Great win 👌 I was confident we would cruise through and the team didn’t disappoint.. the yellow sub next, we can do this COYG 💪👊
Fantastic result, Kev! Everyone put a shift in… my motm – ESR 🥰
I’d felt so on edge all day, last time I felt that bad we lost 4-0 at Southampton 🤣
2 weeks today.. it had to be Unai, didn’t it?! Mouthwatering ties, Kev…
No need Sue like I said last night that slavia team is bang average 😉😄 yes he was immense and what a lovely goal from Saka 😄 was that the boxing day game ? 😂😂. Haha Sue fire up youtube Unai Emery prime minister.. darren farley that certainly clears up the lockdown confusion 😂😂
Yes, it was a lovely goal. 2 gems aren’t they?! I said to my nephew we’ll take Rice, Rice baby off your hands, he said only if we can have Saka – no chance!!
Yes boxing day 🙈
Haha, better have a butchers!
Oh they have made a tremendous difference in that Arsenal team Sue we certainly aren’t the same without them 😄 yeah your right I wouldn’t swap Saka with no one I love the kid he’s a superstar in the making 👊 oh yeah mane and co destroyed us 😆 well two basque spaniards go head to head in 2 weeks can’t wait 😄
Farley’s facial expressions 🤣 I heard the words tennis, park and allowed haha!! He’s brilliant… imagine him doing a Villarreal v Arsenal special 🤪
Hahaha the eyes cracks me up everytime 😂😂 and the first of all good ebening half way through the interview 😆 haha I bet he will definitely do one now we’re up against unai lol it’s gold 😆
Quality 🤣
So, the Mancs will be up against Mkhi and Smalling…
Well, I fell asleep watching Emerdale and woke up 30 minutes into the game, and we were 3 nil up, couldn’t believe it. Saw the goals and highlights at half time and saw second half. Well done the lads and so glad for you. Now for a reunion with Emery! By the way, as everyone had been saying a week or so ago, sell Laca, he’s crap…. 🤣
Was Emmerdale that bad?!! 😄
Not sure Sue but we went to the pub after dog walk earlier and are not use to it 🤪. The pub that is, not Emerdale 😳
Ha, that explains it 😉
Next stop: Good ebening
Let’s gooooo gunners!
What a wonderful sight….all players looking like they want to be there
No Willian or Auba is a breathe of fresh air. I also prefer Mari to Luiz
Top it off with no Xhake in the midfield to slow play down and look how quick we transitioned. Proof is in the pudding.
Always gotta be someone trying to make Xhaka look like a terrible player after every match game.
Actually Xhaka looked good at the back, I much prefer him there. He played really well.
Stop being so negative Eddie.
I’m not being negative bro.. I just pointed out how you just tried to make Xhaka look bad again.
Everyone had a solid game and here you are saying Xhaka not playing midfield didn’t slow down our moves or transitioning.
Do you guys always have to find something to blame him with every time?
I don’t even care about his performance today because he’s never played bad once as a LB, even when he’s dropping thereto cover for Saka. I care about the fact that he’s actually been our best and only consistent midfielder this season.
Something he never gets credit for
Yes Eddie I agree, but another great game he had at left back.
He’s always been solid there IMHO.
I just think his bad times have so exaggerated that fans don’t care when he plays well.
Xhaka’s bad history doesn’t make him get the credit. If he plays 9 games solid out of 10. Fans won’t credit him and would rather stay on the negative side, expecting him to have a brain farts. Then when he pops up with the brain fart in that one game, fans come up with there I said it, we said it he’s bad.
I’m just glad we’re into the semis bro
A lot of obvious truth in that Marinellithe bench. A very crude player that does nothing for our midfield but slow it down. The pace in the middle to set up attacks was blindingly obvious tonight.
Reggie , what are you trying to say mate? You’re not making sense.
Start the Mari vs Gabriel debate
No need, Mari has always been bettter.
Has Xhaka found his best position? Solid at the back and pretty close to man of the match. Whew! Never thought I’d be saying that.
He’s played against SheffU and Slavia.
Both games we completely dominated so it’s difficult to tell really from just 2 games but looked good yes. Only issue is pace, he’ll struggle to defend against most wingers
He doesn’t attack much but what that does do is allow Cellabos a bit more freedom which seems to work well
That’s it, give credit where it’s due…….🤫
Exactly he doesn’t attack much, concentrates more on the duty of defending which seems to suit his style and the team..
We might as well be solving a lot of the issues in the team with what we have currently.
Pray for more wisdom on Arteta, I hope he sustains all his new discoveries and not go back to panic mode
It is crystal clear now the class between these two teams is 7up.
And our 72 spent on Pepe was well spent.
Nice win! Lets finish the season on a high by going on a winning run!
COYG!
Saka was clinacal same as Pepe …..Smith Row….Well if he can add goals to his game….Laca was brillant…Bring on Emery
It obviously goes without saying what a FANTASTIC performance and what a great result. How good is that midfield of Partey and Ceballos, so much quicker and more ability without the sluggish xhaka. How good is Chambers at RB, so much more solid than flakey Bellerin. Pepe, an absolute great game and the front 4 were excellent. We can all be happy tonight and look forwards to a match between our worst manager and second worst manager. LOL
Well done to all for tonight.
🤣 Reggie!!
Ah ha Sue, just a bit of fun, but will be interesting.
👍
Very happy with the RB change. Bellerin has felt very entitled to the RB position for several years now for no particular reason. Looking forward to seeing a refresh in that position this summer.
Attackers ALL DELIVERED TODAY! At last! Clinical in front of the goal EARLY in the game makes a massive, massive difference!
Our newly discovered system of having less attacking fullbacks seems to work well. Defenders defending primarily 👌
The added security seems to give a lot more freedom for our midfield and forwards to play their game.
Granted our last 2 games we’ve completed dominated so difficult to tell but it looks good so far.
Good observation!
Spot on PJ… Funny thing is that we have dominated a lot of teams this season but failed to put the ball in the back of the net..
Let’s see how far this new system takes us, as far as Arteta doesn’t start changing things as he often does due to returning players…
Odegaard, aubameyang, Tierney, Luiz are some of his favorites in the first eleven…so how he manages to give all game time is key to more success..
I feel some players have shown were they fit in the arsenal team and should maintain these positions..
Chambers Pepe Saka…
Saka can play both sides but scores more on the right
Pepe can play both sides but performs better on the left( aubameyang is never a winger, and shud interchange with laca for the CF role)
ESR can play wings and CAM role but performs better at the CAM role (Odegaard shud b a backup)
Ceballos can play CM and DM but plays better at CM, expresses himself better without having to worry bout breaking up play and all
Chambers owns the RB the lad is a hard worker sprinting to and fro , also has the height for defending set pieces.
Mari brings calmness to our defence, he can be paired with others..
Every successful team needs a good spine of players at their best positions..
Look at how Man Utd sorted out the Rashford CF or LW issue, Paul Pogba DM, CM, CAM issue and the Fred issue… Now they look like steam that can beat anybody, sometime last season solksjaer was on the brink of being sacked..
Better times ahead, I don’t believe that we have a shitty team, West Ham players looked shitty last season even Chelsea under Lampard…
All we need is a clear path and consistency
Is it just me or is Xhaka better at LB?
I think he is and we might get 10 mil as Left back. LOL
Well deserved win no complain. On to the next game. Well done boys. That boy smith though! Is he our lucky jam? When he plays everything just clicks
He’s outstanding!!
Mari Oh Mari!
Another clean sheet.
If its not broken, don’t bother fixing it.
Holding and Mari for now please.
With Chambers and Xhaka at Fullback.
Saka Laca Rowe and Martinelli/Pepe
Partey and (i still doubt Ceballos)
Team looks more balanced right now.
Its no coincidence the clean sheets back to back.
Auba should earn his place nxt season.
Balogun and Azeez should be transitioned into d team.
Balogun to replace Laca
Azeez to replace Ceballos
Bring on Fulham
Good analysis khadii
Finally,we can settle this argument of whether Arteta was the right man to replace Unai Emry.April 29th cant came any sooner