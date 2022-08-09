Arsenal focused on offloading two more players after Torreira departure

Arsenal has had a very busy summer transfer window, and it doesn’t seem like it will slow down soon.

The Gunners have added some impressive names to their squad in this transfer window, and more players are expected to join the squad before it shuts.

It is not just incomings that are making the news at the Emirates, we also expect some of their current options to leave the club.

Lucas Torreira has joined Bernd Leno through the exit door, and two more players could join him in leaving.

A report on Standard Sports reveals that Pablo Maria and Alex Runarsson are expected to leave next.

The Gunners are in talks to send Mari to Monza in Serie A on an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent.

The defender was on loan at Udinese last season, and he wants to return to the Italian top flight.

Runarsson has been a bad buy, and the goalkeeper is wanted by the Turkish club, Antalyaspor.

Arsenal will happily do business with them to offload him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is too good to languish on the Arsenal bench for the rest of this season, and the best thing to do is to allow him to leave the club.

The centre-back was one of the first players we signed when Mikel Arteta joined the club, but the defenders who have arrived after him are of better quality.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids