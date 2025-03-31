Arsenal focussing on UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid, ahead of contract talks.

Andrea Berta has officially been unveiled as Arsenal’s new Sporting Director. As we eagerly await his first major achievement—securing new contracts for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel—an intriguing update regarding those talks has emerged.

We know Al Nassr are keen on Gabriel, Real Madrid have long admired Saliba, and who wouldn’t want Saka?

All three players have contracts expiring in the summer of 2027, and their futures remaining unsecured is a risk. It only motivates their suitors, giving them hope of snapping them up on the cheap if they are not tied down to long-term deals.

Before Berta can deliver the transfer window Gooners have been dreaming of, he must first ensure that these key players commit their futures to Arsenal.

So, when can we realistically expect these extension talks to take place? The club understand the urgency of securing the trio’s futures, with discussions expected before the end of the season.

Interestingly, these deals could have been drafted, proposed, and possibly signed as early as this week, coinciding with Berta’s start at Arsenal. However, the Gunners have decided against it.

The Sun reports that Arsenal are keen to avoid any distractions ahead of their massive UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

The focus is firmly on the task at hand: outwitting the reigning Champions League holders. The two sides will meet over two legs—on 8th April at the Emirates Stadium and 16th April at the Santiago Bernabéu. Then the contract extensions are to be presented and hopefully signed.

That said, the club’s acknowledgment of when these extensions will be addressed is reassuring. With any luck, Arsenal will advance past Real Madrid (just as our Arsenal Women recently managed), the trio will sign new deals, and all three will play pivotal roles in Arsenal’s pursuit of European glory.

Does that sit well with you Gooners?

Michelle M

