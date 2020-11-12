Arsenal following Bayern regular ahead of summer move

Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng is set to become a free agent next summer, with Arsenal amongst those keeping tabs on his future.

Bild claims that the German international was hopeful of extending his playing deal beyond his current contract, but his club have baulked at the idea thus far.

Boateng will be able to discuss terms with new clubs in January ahead of a free-transfer at the end of the season, but the player could well persuade his current employers to keep him, with the defender retaining a regular first-team role at present.

The 32 year-old has started eight matches in all competitions already this term, including six of the seven Bundesliga fixtures, proving that his manager still sees a place for him within his squad.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also claimed to hold an interest in the centre-back, who previously played in England with Manchester City for the 2010-11 campaign.

Arsenal haven’t shied away from adding experience to their squad in recent windows, with Willian, David Luiz and Sokratis all having joined the club in recent summers, and the German could well be viewed as a potential replacement for Luiz.

The former Chelsea defender will be turning 34 years-old in April, and could well be on the lookout for a new club next summer when his current playing deal expires also, but he could well have time to earn another extension to his time at the Emirates also.

Is Luiz a key member of our defence at present? Would Boateng be an upgrade on the 33 year-old?

