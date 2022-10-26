Arsenal forced to make an interesting kit alteration against PSV

Arsenal is reportedly set to wear a mashup of their home and away jersey when they face PSV in the Europa League this week to avoid a shirt mixup, according to Sun Sport.

The Gunners and the Dutchmen will face off as two of the top sides in their Europa League group as Mikel Arteta’s men look to make it five wins from five matches in the group stages.

They beat Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side in the reverse of this fixture last week and they will be keen to repeat the trick in this penultimate group game.

The report reveals Arsenal will wear their black and gold away top alongside their white and red striped home shorts.

This is necessary because their home and away kits are similar to that of the Dutchmen and could cause confusion.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is not the first time we have been forced to wear a similar mashup and it shouldn’t be a big deal.

The most important thing is that the players understand the need to win the game.

We cannot drop points against PSV even though we have already secured passage to the next round of the competition.

It will be interesting to see how this bizarre kit selection will turn out on our players.

