Arsenal forces Inter Milan to consider another Premier League defender

Inter Milan appears to have abandoned their pursuit of Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, shifting their focus to another Premier League defender instead.

The Italian club has been actively seeking to secure the services of at least one player from Arsenal this season, including their interest in Folarin Balogun. However, the considerable asking price for the striker has presented a hurdle.

Initially, Inter had shown persistent interest in Tomiyasu and appeared to be putting in considerable effort to acquire him. However, Arsenal has maintained that the defender is of significant importance and would only be sold for a substantial fee.

As a result, Inter Milan has now turned its attention to Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, as reported by Calciomercato. Inter views Chalobah as a viable alternative to Tomiyasu and believes that his inclusion in their squad would still bolster their team effectively.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one player we certainly cannot sell at the moment because he is a key man for us.

The Japan star will be an important contributor to our season if he stays fit, so if we sell him, we must find a replacement and there might be no time to get this sorted.

Because of this, we need to shut the door on selling him and ensure he stays with us for the long term while we focus on winning matches this season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…