Arsenal forces Manchester United to feed on their left overs

Arsenal and Manchester United were both linked with a move for Viktor Gyökeres this summer, with initial reports suggesting that the Red Devils were favourites to secure his signature. The Swedish striker reached new heights while playing under the current United manager at Sporting Club, and it is widely believed that he would continue to thrive under his guidance in the Premier League.

Gyökeres has already demonstrated an understanding of the tactical demands of his former coach, and his ability to adapt would make him a natural fit at Old Trafford. His familiarity with the style of play could translate into immediate impact in front of goal, making him a highly attractive target for Manchester United.

Arsenal Move Changes Transfer Dynamics

However, it is now Arsenal who are reportedly leading the race for the striker, with a deal expected to be completed in the coming weeks. According to Football Insider, Gyökeres has prioritised a move to the Emirates, effectively ending Arsenal’s interest in Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners have been focused on signing a proven frontman this summer, and their pursuit of Gyökeres appears to have shifted the direction of United’s transfer plans. Sesko, previously linked with Arsenal, is now on Manchester United’s radar as the north London club diverts its attention elsewhere.

Manchester United Turn to Sesko

Sesko had reportedly shown interest in a move to Arsenal, but with the Gunners opting for Gyökeres, the Slovenian forward is now considered a strong alternative for United, per the same report. The RB Leipzig striker has impressed in the Bundesliga and is seen as a promising option to bolster United’s attacking options.

While Gyökeres may have been the initial focus, Sesko’s potential makes him an appealing target in his own right. If United can finalise a deal for him, they could significantly strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. His arrival would offer a youthful and energetic dimension to the team’s forward line, and his development under Premier League conditions could yield long-term benefits for the club.

