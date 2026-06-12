Arsenal forces Real Madrid to abandon pursuit of their player

Arsenal have reportedly forced Real Madrid to abandon their move for Riccardo Calafiori after making it clear that the Italian defender is not for sale, according to Team Talk.

Calafiori has been one of the most important players in the Arsenal squad since his move to the Emirates Stadium, and he is widely regarded as one of the players Mikel Arteta values highly.

The Gunners view him as an ideal fit for their system, which has been in strong form, and his understanding of Arteta’s tactical demands has further strengthened their determination to keep him.

Real Madrid had shown interest in his signature during this transfer window and had been exploring the possibility of signing the Italian as they look to strengthen their squad options.

Arsenal firm stance on Calafiori

Arsenal’s position has been clear throughout the window, with the club determined to resist any approach for the defender. The report states that Calafiori could have been tempted by a move to the Spanish capital, but Arsenal remain unmoved in their stance.

The report further indicates that Real Madrid have now been forced to turn their attention elsewhere after Arsenal made it clear that he would not be leaving under any circumstances.

It is claimed that Arsenal have informed interested parties that no financial offer would be considered for Calafiori, as their focus remains on strengthening the squad rather than weakening it.

Focus on squad stability

Instead of sanctioning a departure, Arsenal are prioritising improvements in other areas of the squad that require additional quality. The club does not view Calafiori as a player who is available for transfer this summer.

His role within the squad remains central to Arteta’s plans, and he is considered an important figure as Arsenal continue to build on their recent progress. Maintaining stability within the team is seen as essential as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

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