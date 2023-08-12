Arsenal hold on at the end to clinch opening weekend win over Forest

Arsenal claimed all three points from their opening fixture of the 2023-24 Premier League season, beating Nottingham Forest by the 2-1 scoreline.
The Gunners took appeared to be in no rush to force proceedings, dominating possession and building up a head of steam as we confidently tested our opponents early on, and just as the commentary began to comment on how quiet things had been for the recently departed Matt Turner, he was beaten.
Gabriel Martinelli was doing some fine work down the left, taking two defenders out with an explosive burst of pace before playing in Eddie Nketiah in the box, who made no mistake in firing it home. That scoreline was short-lived as Bukayo Saka cut inside from the right to place a curling effort well out of reach of Matt Turner at the far post just minutes later.
Forest will have been happy to have made it to the break without conceding again, but there was little to be excited about in the second half. The visitors were forced to try and be a little more adventurous after the break, but we were unable to capitalise.
We continued to dominate the possession extremely well, and with the two-goal advantage there was no reason for us to take any risks. We contained our opponents well, and the next best chances had both fallen to our new record signing Declan Rice. A low drive from outside the box bounced away off the outside of the goalframe, before an ideal chance fell to him inside the box around the 80 minute mark, only for him to fail to connect cleanly and his effort bounce up towards the top corner before being denied by Turner.
Just as we looked happy to settle for the 2-0 win, we were hit on the counter by a devastating counter-attack, which was neatly tucked away by Taiwo Awoniyi, who also netted against us last season.
We did have two more chances to regain our two-goal advantage, with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka both looking to break in behind the defence, only to fail to keep total control, but we eventually held on to the win 2-1.
Should Arsenal have showed more urgency to make sure of the win? Was we lucky not to have been punished for our over-confidence at 2-0?
Patrick
Good game, but it showed that we’d likely have a tough season ahead. Hopefully Marquinhos will be kept, because Saka will get exhausted at some point
Arsenal never let us have sigh of relief, never. The game which was supposed to be easy win for us again we complicate ourselves and made things difficult. Creativity wise we were just average which were limited to run from Saka and Martinelli, rice going missing Infront of defense and we looked quite exposed on counter. What is Partey doing in rightback when we had white, tomiyashu available which created a big hole in our midfield. Stat might be good for this match but it was really disappointing quality wise. Don’t know if Arteta being too arrogant because of limited success he has achieved . It’s time we should be aware otherwise in notime the hope may turn into despair.
I wasn’t too disappointed because it was meant to be. Was even surprised we won. How Will you start 3 new signings and bench your old starter? If MA continues this nonsense, I see disaster.
We dominated the game and won easily the fact you have the balls to make this comment after watching the whole game we dominated is insane to me.
Angus, what a champion!
Listen am one of Arteta supporter, but let’s say the fact when we see one. My problem is not about the set up, my problem with him is wasting time to change. U put ur best defender in the bench, ur best midfielder in 2, Yet u cant change on time despite been 2-0 up. It’s annoying. They wouldn’t have scored if he had bring Gabriel on, and partey goes to d midfield.
Just to be able to keep possession doesn’t mean dominating, infact forest also had few one on one god chances. You see the game of Liverpool and mancity and then you will understand the word domination. We were just better than forest but we’re average through out and needed some individual brilliance and little bit of luck to win.
Saka scored a majestic goal. Only THE KING can score majestic goals.
Asenal supporters do you agree that Saka should be referred to as “THE KING”
Saka needed majestic goal because we hadn’t creativity at all to create good chances and that is the most worrisome of all. Only individual brilliance is not going to win the league, we need creativity in final third and lot of balls in opponent box and more chance created which were lacking.
Good game but we simply are not ruthless enough in our finishing and shutting down opponents like City did yesterday and keeps doing every season. I feel sorry for Ramsdale as he might never win the golden glove with the way we tend to gift opposition a consolation goal.
My biggest hurdle to winning the league will be Arteta over experimenting with tactics instead of doing the basics. The new signings, particularly Havertz would need some time to gel based on today’s performance. His languid style of play and enormous wage reminds me of Ozil. I hope he learns how to shoot and be more dangerous than waiting for open and easy goal scoring opportunities.
I appreciate the fact that the gaffer is trying to make us unpredictable with the variation in tactics and signings. However, he needs to figure out the best way to win games convincingly, not like today’s game where we almost let Forest back into the game late on.
Havertz pressed high up the pitch and won aerial duels in the opposition’s area, whereas Ozil tended to stay behind and did playmaking. They have different roles and playing styles
Of what use is the pressing when he won’t shoot whenever he is presented with the opportunity. Ozil also pressed at the start of the Arteta’s reign before he was eventually benched for PR reasons. Every top team presses nowadays, so there is nothing special about what he did today in term of pressing.
High press is needed to make the opposition’s GK or defenders panic and Ozil never did that. It’s very important and we’ve seen how Ronaldo’s inability to press made Man United’s defense suffer
What you are saying in a nutshell is that he was bought for 65M and paid over 300 k weekly to be a pressing forward. Would it be bad if he had scored in today’s game, particularly the one-v-one opportunity that the defender made a recovery ahead of him. If that opportunity was presented to ESR, he would have hit the top bin.
Agree with you 100%
I mean, white at center back was a recipe for disaster. It just needed Forest to bring on a pacy/physical attacker and we’re toast.
Hope Arteta get the right mix fast enough.
I’m just scared we’ll have another Willian scenario with Harvertz where he plays no matter what. I think he should be eased into the starting line up gradually. Let him learn our style first.
I think Arteta tried a new formation today for the teams who like to park the bus, and it was successful. It was a bit cautious approach as the formation is a new one, so was a no risk approach.
Am worried about Timber though. Looks bad.
Fabio & Smith-Rowe having some vibe to their game from what I’ve seen
We know they’ll hardly start any match, but before they get rusty & lacking in confidence
why not give them some 5-10 minutes
This that kind of game u can make changes and the team will still see the game out
We don’t need Odegaard for a full 90mins to beat Forest, he could go out at 85mins and it really won’t affect our shape
The Kai favoritism won’t do the team any good
What should have been comfortable turned out to he a nail biter. An easy first half but in the second half we just seemed to take our foot off the gas again. We will get punished if we don’t kill games off. MA will not be happy about that second half but at least it’s a win.
To be fair though Forests goal did not come from foot off the gas sustained pressure just was the perfect cross with 4 men covering the two forest players.
In the 1st half we were lucky not to be a goal down and that was sloppy.
Good pressing game first half, but went a sleep second half and almost lost 2 points.
Worried we did not create a single chance from an open play, both goals were a result of pressure after a corner.
Think Eddie is not at the level of the rest of the team, at Palace we should play Havarts up top and a back four, hopefully with Zinchenko.
Im sorry, id drop Haverz over Eddie any day. Haverz was anonymous.
Why every our game has two completely different halves? I mean, it’s good to get the first win of the season, but is it same old, same old every season?
Glad to take the whole three points at home. I hope Timber’s injury is not something serious.
Partey was very commanding in the first half but seemed to tire in the 2nd. It might be best to start either him or Rice and preserve the other for the 2nd half. Am glad we won but we had large periods in the 2nd half where we were just going through the motions trying to run the clock down.
Spot on Reggie.We ought to have been one down ear!y doors and as I mentioned a few weeks ago, I suspect clean sheets will be a rarity this season given the complications of the system which Arteta seems intent on deploying.Four left footed defenders in our pool, and yet not one started? Unbalanced to say the least.
Three points most important, always. Not really impressed with second half performance. I dont see Man City being 2-0 up and playing as naively as Arsenal did second half. That’s where we are miles behind city. We have the players, that isnt an excuse. Early days but Partey needs to be midfield, he was immense. I thought Haverz was really quiet and a bit of a ghost. Nketiah proving again, some people dont understand football on this site. He is a goal scorer and is an able deputy, when fully fit. He isnt world class but he does a job. Next game and hopefully a step up. I did think a few players looked a bit confused as to their positions, especially out of possession but hopefully that will improve.
It felt in the end like a lucky win. 2-0 up and cruising but the goal took the wind out of our sails and in the end it all became scrappy and nervy. Well, I became nervy anyway.
Sue, its a bit scary that yet again, as soon as a bit of a set back comes, we lost composure so easily. Thats why we lost 4th 2 seasons ago and the league last year. The structure and mindset is still looking a bit too similar. Early days but concerning. We have to be stronger that just flat track bullies.
I couldn’t agree more Reggie and I don’t like it.
Not the agreeing bit… 🙄
Exacltly, Reggie. We were very commanding until Forrest scored. After that we lost composure again. We need to stay focused and aim to score more.
Pained I missed the game. Will try to find a replay.
Dominated 1st half, but a definite drop in the 2nd. Again took our foot off the gas and gave up an easy goal.
White is a great RB but suspect as a CB. He marked the man then lost him for the goal. Thought Ramsdale could have done better as well.
Otherwise we’ll played. Hopefully Timber isn’t too bad, and no need to overthink and be too clever. Play our strong back 4, Partey and Rice dominate midfield, and attackers do their thing.
No need to invert Partey or Rice, just play to their strengths FFS.
Took the words right out of my mouth with Rice and Partey, and spot on with White, he and Saka link up well when he plays Right back. Tomiysau had a great game as well
Playing people inverted, out of position and doing things they are not physically used to, initially puts strain on muscles and tendons in ways they have not been used to for years. It is physically demanding making you body do new moves. Injuries will happen more because of.
I don’t think Arteta got the tactics right today, Ben White didn’t have a good game, Ramsdale still can’t kick, where Raya can. First half we were excellent but second half we dropped off, thought Arteta didn’t make changes quick enough, I know Timber’s injury changed some of it, but we looked very sluggish and devoid of any ideas. Not sure about Harvertz yet, and I still think we need an out-and-out striker Martinelli’s skill was sublime, but he faded as well, this is where Arteta needs to make changes quicker. Cooper’s changes almost got them a, but Arteta seems reluctant to do it. The first game is always tricky, Rice had a decent game, a great shot, great save from Turner. Double standards from the ref, Forest player kicked the ball away, nothing was done, and the same when Cooper and his assistant were in the zone together, isn’t that a yellow, yet fourth official walked straight past. I think Rice and Partey need to develop a partnership, Partey at Right Back didn’t do it for me. Just hope Arteta isn’t trying to be too clever with his tactics. Time will tell. great atmosphere, especially when Forest scored.
👍i dont get this Partey at RB thingvat all. He is one of THE best midfielders in the league. Stop p1££1ng him around. Play Rice and Partey midfield and build around them.
Refereeing was disgraceful, two clear yellow cards, Martinelli and someone else pushed over outside the penalty area and nothing
What is going to let down Arsenal is tinkering players and places. Arteta is trying to copy everything Pep is doing. In my opinion, we need to play every player in their best position. This will enable the team to gel. Partey at right back needs to have been tested in preseason. There’s no advantage accruing by leaving your best players on the bench just so as to rotate/surprise the opposing team. Arteta needs to note and get his act right going forward.
First half – ok, but what the hell were we doing in the second??? To allow ourselves to be suckered at home was beyond believable. Thank goodness Gabriel brought back some stability, we need a reliable striker – we should’ve been at least 4 up. This brought back shades of Bournemouth, West Ham, Liverpool etc. We needed a third at the start of the second half, but thought we already had it in the bag. JT going off seemed the turning point.