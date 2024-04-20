Arsenal’s recent form against Wolves should give us confidence of another 3 points today

Arsenal must swiftly turn their attention to the Premier League after a disastrous midweek Champions League night in which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich and missed a chance in the UCL semifinals.

The Premier League is now be the only venue for Arsenal’s success this season. They remain with six matches to play, all of which they must win. This run of games begins with a match against the Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

Going into this game this weekend, the Gooners can expect that Arsenal will win based on their statistics away to Wolves.

The gunners have beaten Wolves in their last 5 meetings in the Premier League, and have won in 8 out of our last ten visits to the Molineux Stadium. Add that to the fact that Coventry beat them at Wolves in the FA Cup QF, and they were beaten by West Hame in their last home game.

With a win versus Wolves, Arsenal will have picked up three of the 18 points required to have a shot at winning the league title.

It is crucial to remember, however, that even if they win that game and all of their games, they may not win the league due to a minor issue beyond their control.

Following their defeat to Villa last weekend, Arsenal relinquished control of the title chase. The Gunners now trail Manchester City, who have 73 points, but are two points clear of them.

Given that City are not playing a Premier League game this weekend (they play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final), an Arsenal win over Wolves may propel them to the top of the table and put pressure on the league leaders. Pressure that may just see them drop points.

Does the fact that Arsenal have an excellent record at Molineux and have wins in the last 5 meetings give you confidence that they will win again this weekend?



Darren N

