Arsenal forward is drawing interest from Germany, as Arsenal eye new striker

Bundesliga clubs monitoring forward’s evolving role
Arsenal and German forward Kai Havertz is drawing interest from the Bundesliga, as the club continue their pursuit of a new number nine. Strengthening the forward line is Arsenal’s top priority this summer, and while no deal has yet materialised, sporting director Andrea Berta is actively working on a marquee addition ahead of pre-season.
The arrival of a conventional striker would likely impact Havertz’s role in the team, and could even prompt a departure in the not-so-distant future.
German interest resurfaces
According to the BBC, clubs in Germany are closely monitoring Havertz’s situation and are particularly keen to observe how his role evolves once Arsenal complete a striker signing. These unnamed clubs are reportedly eyeing a potential move next summer, when the player will have just two years remaining on his contract.
The Gunners are expected to offload at least one established first-team player within the next 12 months. Havertz fits that profile, particularly with the anticipated arrival of a big-name centre-forward.
The German international could find himself lower down the pecking order, with his minutes reduced depending on how Arteta reshapes the front line. Other potential exits include Gabriel Martinelli, who is reportedly drawing interest from abroad, while Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, and Oleksandr Zinchenko may also be considered for sale over the course of the season.
A solid servant, but not untouchable
Regarding Havertz specifically, fan opinion is likely to be split. On one hand, the 26-year-old has performed reasonably well, scoring 14 and 15 goals respectively across his last two campaigns. On the other hand, consistency remains a lingering concern. Kai Havertz breaks his silence after surgery keeps him side-lined.
His most recent tally was his best return since the 2019/20 season with Bayer Leverkusen, but the figure arguably should have been closer to 20 were it not for injury setbacks.
While Havertz can offer valuable depth and remain a strong backup option through the middle, it raises the question: Should Arsenal look to cash in while his stock is still relatively high?
Let us know what you think in the comments. Would selling Havertz be a smart move or a step too far?
Benjamin Kenneth
Kai still has a massive role to play at the club. For me he starts above Odegaard after last seasons performances. If he can return to the form from the last half of the 23/24 season he could even put any of the cf’s linked with on the bench. Kai is a game changer of the bench and could even play in a 4 4 2 with the new cf when required.
OT: when is this site going to report the news about a player who has just left Arsenal? [see BBC website and other news outlets].
I tried to mention it, but my efforts were immediately blocked Bertie.
Innocent till proven guilty.
It’s been mentioned for the last 3 years ,not a secret by any means ,his name wasn’t apparently ment to be leaked but obviously in this day and age that’s not going to happen ,like you said though innocent till proven guilty .
Great footballer but if true vile human being .
I also mentioned it on the Thomas Partey article, and like you Ken, my first post was blocked. I think it was because of what he was charged with
Well, it shouldn’t have been blocked in my opinion. It’s news (and fits that title far more accurately than the endless transfer rumours that are on the “news” section of the site currently – and on the rumours section!).
It’s a perfectly legitimate news item with basic facts only (no speculation, quite rightly) that’s available across numerous media outlets and, ironically, other Arsenal fan sites as well.
It’s only my opinion, of course, but surely this shouldn’t be the “Arsenal [Good] News” site, but the Arsenal News site.
Depends if you are using the word R5pe and the likes then obviously it will get blocked .
Just have to be smart when typing
Sorry, I don’t think that’s really the point.
Why should it not be reported on the site? I’m not suggesting that there should be comments allowed; there’s a clear difference between reporting and “judgement”. The first being absolutely legal and the second isn’t.
Also, setting aside almost blanket coverage in the mainstream media now, it’s carried by other football sites (Football London, Sports Mole, the Daily Cannon, and even Football Espana!), so the “logic” escapes me, I’m afraid.
It’s not about logic ,this site uses software that won’t allow certain words (family friendly apparently).
That was point – its not that comments have been blocked but certain words ,like me typing f4cker ,that gets past but obviously type it how it should and it won’t .
I think you’re still missing the point here.
I’m NOT talking about comments OK – there shouldn’t really be any on this type of story at all because it’s about allegations, but of course we’re getting them now, unfortunately.
I’m talking about the reporting of the story itself – a short article (no comments allowed) – on this site. That’s entirely different.
If there are restrictions on the use of a particular word which prevents not only comments but, apparently, any reporting through an article, then I’m sure that the English language can provide an alternative – in this instance, a phrase such as “allegations of a sexual nature”, can’t it?
DK, yep that 4 letter word was what I used. I now remember that that word is one of several that is automatically blocked according to the late Pat.
👍
Unusual that said player left days before the news broke. Hard to believe that Arsenal would consider an extension until the legal services had announced their decision on what was going to happen next
👍 SueP. Many truly unanswered questions about everything. Maybe, just maybe, it wasn’t just the simple “we offered a certain contract but he demanded better” situation. Perhaps the truth of the matter wasn’t “obvious” after all.
Certainly not doing our clubs reputation any good, our club is being absolutely slaughtered on line as they obviously knew of the allegations (innocent until proven guilty, as is the situation now) but just offered him a new contract. Been dragging on for years and WE all knew about it too 🤔
It’s almost 17:30 and the story first broke, as far as I can see, on the BBC and in the Evening Standard at 14:40 – but it’s still not on this site although it’s almost everywhere else now.
Incredible, and disappointing.
Mate, it’s a smallish fan site run by enthusiastic amateurs – it isn’t the BBC. Why are you trying to hold them to such a high standard? They can report (or not report) on what they like. Go read about the story elsewhere if you feel the need.
So what has this allegation got to do with our club selecting a player they are paying to play football?
They offered him a new contract because no charges had been brought against him – if they were to offer him a contract today, why would there be a problem?
He’s been charged, but he’s not been found guilty and he’s denying all the charges.
Until and if he’s found guilty, why would he be punished?
This is already becoming a situation where TP is being judged, along with our club, simply because they both acted within the law of our country – innocent until proven guilty!!
Good on you MA and The Arsenal, now let the law prove Thomas Partey is guilty.
Until they do, I’m certain the club will support him, just as they did with RVP!!
Not sure that’s a good idea sticking up for MA and TP ,it’s not just one charge but 5 related to 3 separate women ,if it had been 1 then maybe but 3 is a complete different story .
But hey innocent till proven guilty ,I would say very good timing on these charges though .
If proven guilty the club should be hanging their head in shame as this was known 3 years ago and still we was offering him a new deal .