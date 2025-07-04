Arsenal forward is drawing interest from Germany, as Arsenal eye new striker

Bundesliga clubs monitoring forward’s evolving role

Arsenal and German forward Kai Havertz is drawing interest from the Bundesliga, as the club continue their pursuit of a new number nine. Strengthening the forward line is Arsenal’s top priority this summer, and while no deal has yet materialised, sporting director Andrea Berta is actively working on a marquee addition ahead of pre-season.

The arrival of a conventional striker would likely impact Havertz’s role in the team, and could even prompt a departure in the not-so-distant future.

German interest resurfaces

According to the BBC, clubs in Germany are closely monitoring Havertz’s situation and are particularly keen to observe how his role evolves once Arsenal complete a striker signing. These unnamed clubs are reportedly eyeing a potential move next summer, when the player will have just two years remaining on his contract.

The Gunners are expected to offload at least one established first-team player within the next 12 months. Havertz fits that profile, particularly with the anticipated arrival of a big-name centre-forward.

The German international could find himself lower down the pecking order, with his minutes reduced depending on how Arteta reshapes the front line. Other potential exits include Gabriel Martinelli, who is reportedly drawing interest from abroad, while Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, and Oleksandr Zinchenko may also be considered for sale over the course of the season.

A solid servant, but not untouchable

Regarding Havertz specifically, fan opinion is likely to be split. On one hand, the 26-year-old has performed reasonably well, scoring 14 and 15 goals respectively across his last two campaigns. On the other hand, consistency remains a lingering concern. Kai Havertz breaks his silence after surgery keeps him side-lined.

His most recent tally was his best return since the 2019/20 season with Bayer Leverkusen, but the figure arguably should have been closer to 20 were it not for injury setbacks.

While Havertz can offer valuable depth and remain a strong backup option through the middle, it raises the question: Should Arsenal look to cash in while his stock is still relatively high?

Let us know what you think in the comments. Would selling Havertz be a smart move or a step too far?

