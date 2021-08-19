Arsenal forward keen to see out his contract despite exit links

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has no interest in leaving the club this summer, despite rumours linking him with a potential switch to Barcelona.

The Gabon international signed a new three-year deal in north London last summer, tying him to the club until the summer of 2023, and the Express understands that he has every intention of seeing out that contract.

Auba didn’t enjoy his most fruitful season last term, bringing his worst goal tally to date since joining the club, albeit whilst being marred by off-the-field problems such as contracting malaria and ill-health of his mother which she thankfully survived from.

There was fresh speculation about our star striker this weekend after he was a late absentee from Friday night’s clash with Brentford, alongside team-mate Alexandre Lacazette, with our side going onto lose that clash 2-0, with rumours emerging to link PEA with a move to Barcelona, possibly in something of a swap deal.

The report insists that there is no truth in such a move however, so fingers crossed that he can return to the form which we became accustomed to in previous seasons.

Did anyone believe the rumours surrounding Auba’s future? How many goals are we expecting from the 32year-old this term?

Patrick