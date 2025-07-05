Arsenal forward sparks transfer speculation with latest move

Leandro Trossard switches agents amid growing uncertainty

Arsenal and Belgian international Leandro Trossard has sparked transfer speculation after switching agents recently. The Gunners’ ongoing search for forward additions has been well documented. Credible sources have reaffirmed the club’s commitments this summer, which includes the signing of a striker and a wide player.

That being said, the club is widely expected to move some players on. Gabriel Martinelli has been heavily linked with a move away, but the club are reportedly reluctant to sanction a departure. The same cannot be said for Leandro Trossard, who is fast approaching the twilight of his career. There had been talks of a potential contract extension in the media, but any speculation on that front has gone cold in recent weeks. More recently, the former Brighton man has hinted at a possible move away.

Agency switch fuels exit rumours

The Belgian has caused a stir by recently swapping agents amidst uncertainty regarding his future. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian has signed with DH Sports & Entertainment agency. His new representatives will now be in charge of his future moving forward. This has sparked rumours of an impending exit amidst the club’s ongoing search for a new left-winger. Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Eberechi Eze and are planning a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo after the Club World Cup. The interest in Eze is reportedly separate from the winger search. With that in mind, landing both players is a real possibility, putting Leandro Trossard’s Arsenal career in jeopardy as a result.

Final chance to profit from potential Trossard sale

The club opted to keep hold of the player last summer in the face of strong interest and even a bid from Saudi Arabia. Fast forward a year later and things are completely different. The club would snatch at the reported €35 million bid made for the Belgian last summer. With just under 12 months remaining on his current deal, this is the club’s final opportunity to profit from a potential sale. A new contract extension cannot be ruled out, but as things stand, a move away looks more likely.

Should the arrival of a new left-winger push Trossard through the exit? Or should Gabriel Martinelli be the one to make way?

Contributions are much appreciated.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…