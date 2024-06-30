Arsenal forward target breaks silence on his future

Arsenal target Johan Bakayoko has broken his silence about his future as he is linked with a move away from PSV.

The Belgian performed superbly for his current employers last season, delivering some of the finest performances by any player in the Dutch top flight.

This has attracted the attention of the continent’s top clubs, and there have been suggestions that he might leave PSV at the end of Euro 2024.

Bakayoko is still just 21 and has much more football to play. He can still improve even further if he remains at PSV.

However, he knows that several clubs, including Arsenal, want to sign him this summer, and he seems to be keeping his mind open about his next move.

As he plays for Belgium in Euro 2024, the attacker was asked about his future, and he said, as quoted by Football London:

“I don’t know if I’m going to leave PSV.”

Bakayoko is a fine player who will improve our unit further if we add him to our squad.

At 21, he is at the perfect age for us to sign him because we can still mould him into a much better player.

However, he will not come cheap because several clubs are chasing his signature already.

