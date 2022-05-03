Arsenal forward tipped to sign new deal ahead of possible loan move

Darren Ambrose has claimed that he expects Eddie Nketiah to sign a new Arsenal contract before considering a potential loan move for next season.

The forward is currently leading the line in north London and receiving plaudits from various circles for his performances, but still remains on course to leave the club this summer.

With little time remaining on his current contract, it seems almost inevitable at this point that he will be leaving, but with no agreement to move away from the club as of yet, we could still have a say on his future.

Ambrose believes that his recent run of first-team football will have convinced him that he has what it takes to earn a future role as the main ‘focal point’ of our attack down the line, and believes he will agree a new deal with the club.

“I think he’ll stay but whether he’ll stay in Arsenal as a player or go on loan I don’t know,” he said live on talkSPORT. “Arsenal are building something, he’s 22, and if he is confident enough to one day be the focal point for Arsenal [he might stay and go on loan].”

While I find it hard to believe at present, I hope this proves to be true. Long-term followers of JustArsenal may recall me praising our young forward previously, especially after his thoroughly impressive displays in pre-season and in his rare cup outings this term, and I believe with more playing time he will prove that he can be a great addition to our playing squad.

Patrick

