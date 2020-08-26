Arsenal forward undergoing medical with Leeds ahead of switch

Arsenal’s Sam Greenwood has travelled to Leeds today to undergo a medical at Elland Road, having been made available for transfer.

The Gunners are looking to offload a number of assets this summer in order to fund an overhaul of the first-team squad, and Greenwood looks set to be the first out the door.

He could well be joined in Yorkshire by team-mates Rob Holding and Calum Chambers this summer, with talks believed to have been held over their potential signings also.

The 18 year-old is believed to be on the move for an initial fee of £1.5 Million, with another £1.5 Million to be paid in bonuses and add-ons depending on his success, Football.London states.

Greenwood now looks set to leave the club without making a single senior appearance, and will hope to impress with Leeds Under-23 side in hope of earning some first-team minutes.

Folarin Balogun is also expected to leave the club this summer, having grown frustrated with his own lack of action, with the pair having been left out of the friendly with MK Dons yesterday.

Tyreece John-Jules will also be leaving the club this summer, but only in a temporary deal, which hints that he may be held in higher regard than his counterparts.

There is limited space in the first-team for forward’s currently, with a wealth of talent in our current crop, including the likes of Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, Nketiah, Lacazette and Aubameyang all able to play in the central role.

Will Arsenal live to regret Greenwood’s departure?

Patrick