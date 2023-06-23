Arsenal forward worried about his future following Havertz’s imminent arrival

As Arsenal actively pursues signings like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the current transfer window, it is expected that some players will have to depart the club. This situation has led to one individual already questioning his future at the Emirates.

Manager Mikel Arteta and his team are eager to finalise their summer transfer business swiftly, ensuring that all new signings can join the rest of the squad for pre-season preparations.

The imminent arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea is causing concern for Eddie Nketiah. The Sun reports that the young striker, who signed a long-term deal with Arsenal last season, is worried about his place in the squad. Havertz’s versatility as an attacker potentially puts him ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order, prompting the former England U21 star to question his role at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah should be worried because Havertz has a better reputation and is being signed for big money. Some reports suggest the club wants to use the German in a midfield position, but when he begins to train with the squad, the manager could decide to field him in a more attacking role, which will affect Nketiah’s playing chances.

