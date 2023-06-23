Arsenal forward worried about his future following Havertz’s imminent arrival

As Arsenal actively pursues signings like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the current transfer window, it is expected that some players will have to depart the club. This situation has led to one individual already questioning his future at the Emirates.
Manager Mikel Arteta and his team are eager to finalise their summer transfer business swiftly, ensuring that all new signings can join the rest of the squad for pre-season preparations.
The imminent arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea is causing concern for Eddie Nketiah. The Sun reports that the young striker, who signed a long-term deal with Arsenal last season, is worried about his place in the squad. Havertz’s versatility as an attacker potentially puts him ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order, prompting the former England U21 star to question his role at the club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah should be worried because Havertz has a better reputation and is being signed for big money. Some reports suggest the club wants to use the German in a midfield position, but when he begins to train with the squad, the manager could decide to field him in a more attacking role, which will affect Nketiah’s playing chances.
The kid has all right to be worried, he’s the weakest link in the chain.
He should be offered to West Ham in the deal for Rice.
Eddie has been a problem for a while now for Arsenal. His presence has stopped the potential emergence of Balogun and his high salary has no doubt had a hand in the other renewal wages being so high. He’s also been involved in 150 1st team games for Arsenal already so not sure how many more chances he needs. No-one will buy him at his ridiculous wages.
MA has single handedly put us in this position so he needs to sort it out. I’d say give Eddie a run of games to start the season, maybe the first 5, and let’s see what he’s got. If he doesn’t convince 100% the he sits bench and is loaned out from January for the rest of his contract because he’s impossible to sell now.
Not the player worried then but what the Sun perceives? Also Havertz is not a striker!