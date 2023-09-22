Arsenal forwards hit top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

Arsenal’s formidable forwards

On Wednesday night Arsenal returned to the Champions League is style, dominating the game from the very start, Arsenal looked ruthless and clinical throughout the entire game and our front-line attackers were having a field day up front.

Walking away from a victorious 4-0 thumping over PSV, Arteta can be ecstatic at his choice of forwards going into the game. With a front three of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal completely dominated play. With all three forwards sharing around the goals and getting on the score sheet.

It only took our ‘starboy’ Saka 8 minutes to find the back of the net for Arsenal, bagging his first ever Champions League goal in his first Champions League game. A shot by Odegaard that was saved and pushed into the path of Saka, who was as always, in the right place at the right time, buried the ball into the back of the net, putting Arsenal in front and filling the lads with confidence to continue to push for more.

With Gabriel Martinelli missing due to a knock in the game against Everton last weekend, Trossard stepped into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven and boy did he impress! Linking up well with Zinchenko on the left and bringing a lot more pace down that left side then most Arsenal fans would have been expecting. Goal scorer turned provider Saka, managed to find Trossard on the edge of the box in the 20th minute who with his first touch, fired the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Shortly after Jesus finds the back of the net with a fantastic goal that sent the net rippling. Making it 3-0 and a goal each from every attacker. Sharing the goals around the frontline takes pressure of the entire team, knowing all your attackers can provide goals and we’re not just relying on the centre forward to get the job done. All three attackers justifying why Mikel Areta started them in the first place.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think we should start the same front three for the derby against Tottenham on Sunday?

