Arsenal forwards rated and slated: Who should leave and who should stay?

Arsenal has some of the best forwards in the Premier League with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli, being players that any European team would love to have on their side.

Aubameyang leads the team in scoring with 20 league goals this season, but other forwards have scored important goals for the club too.

In this article, I rate and slate our forwards.

Alexandre Lacazette – LEAVE

Lacazette is an important member of our first team, but he has struggled under Mikel Arteta for some time now and the Frenchman might just not be a right fit for the Spaniard’s system. It is best we sell him now to get the maximum value.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – STAY

Aubameyang is arguably our most important player and losing him might undo all the good work that Arteta has done so far. We have to do all we can to keep him.

Nicolas Pepe – STAY

To some, Pepe hasn’t had the best of first seasons at the club, and it is understandable that some fans think he wasn’t the right signing. But he is still young, improving, and he hasn’t actually been that bad.

Reiss Nelson – STAY

Nelson hasn’t established himself in the first team yet and like most teenagers in the team, he has shown that he can save us millions in the transfer market. He should stay.

Eddie Nketiah – STAY

Nketiah has managed to dislodge Lacazette from the first team this year, and the young striker is taking his chances well. If he continues to develop this way, he might become one of the best players that we never spent money on.



Gabriel Martinelli – STAY

Martinelli has continued to prove that a player from the lowest division outside Europe can thrive in the Premier League. The Brazilian is so good that we cannot afford to lose him for any reason at the moment.

Bukayo Saka – STAY

Is he really a forward? I think he is, a left-winger, but that is the thing, he can be a midfielder and a defender such is his versatility.

An article from Ime