It’s great that Arsenal found a way to win despite Tottenham dominating the play

We’ve heard Dean Ashton claim that Arsenal set up like a newly promoted team: keen to defend and looking to capitalise on the slim opportunities they get. Theo Walcott also claimed Arsenal won like a Jose Mourinho team, highlighting how defensive they had to be to ensure that they won, even if by a narrow margin.

True to these assertions, Arsenal really didn’t dominate that game, with their average game possession being 36.3%.

Despite not looking dominant, Arsenal created the biggest chances, demonstrating that they weren’t second best at everything.

The Gunners had 6 corners; Spurs had 7.

They had 4 shots on target; Spurs had 5.

Arsenal made 9 interceptions; Spurs also made 9.

Spurs did dominate Arsenal, but they didn’t outplay.

Gooners need to understand that Mikel Arteta and his team had a game plan for the North Derby, and it clicked.

In addition to demonstrating the Gunners’ newfound winning mentality, the 1-0 victory over Spurs demonstrated the team’s increased adaptability to any situation.

After watching the NLD, I am filled with confidence in our Gunners’ chances at the Etihad. Are you with me?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…