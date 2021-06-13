Arsenal free-agent target highly praised by Cesc Fabregas – Should Arteta listen?

There is a very big contingent of Arsenal fans that have noticed that the Gunners seem to prefer signing players that are free agents or out of contract during the summer, and one of the biggest names on that list at the moment is the Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who has had an illustrious career all over Europe.
It seems clear that he has refused to sign a contract extension with his current club AC Milan as they won’t meet his wage demands, and there will be no more talks until after the Euros. Calhanoglu told football.london before the game against Italy: “I spoke to Paolo Maldini [Milan’s technical director] three days ago, he called me and we spoke about AC Milan,”
“I wish to focus on Turkey…I have great respect for Ricky Massara [Milan’s director of football] and Maldini and if something does come to pass, then I will talk to them.”
By then his contract will have finnally ended, and it is believed that he is keen to return to the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Arsenal being heavily linked in the media. It appears that the Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas thinks very highly of Calhanoglu as talking on the BBC ahead of the Italy game, (transcribed by football.london) the Spaniard said: “He’s very talented. What I like about him is he takes risks, he plays forward, he’s not scared to create things when people don’t see them.
“He follows the game, he understands it. In football nowadays, you need a little bit of that because it’s become a little bit robotic.
“He comes into half spaces, he’s not afraid to shoot, another thing in football I think we’re losing a little bit from outside the box. He’s got a fantastic delivery in him.”
Calhanoglu is a vastly different proposition to the signing of free-agent Willian last summer, as the Turk is still only 27 years-old, so could even be considered in his prime.
The report says that Calhanoglu is looking for a wage of 4.5m a year, so a 4 year contract would only cost us 18million without any transfer fee.
Do you think Arteta should listen to Fabregas and go all out to sign Calhanoglu?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Have to think this would be an ideal signing considering we’ve got quite a lot of wages off our bill recently. Would also mean we’d still have money to spend on other areas
He looked good. But we should get an attacker who’ll complement our existing right-footed attackers, instead of benching them
Besides, if the bid for Ben White is correct, Arteta would likely revert to the counter-attacking 3-4-3 formation and drop the CAM. I hope the offer isn’t true, because we shouldn’t follow Conte’s and Tuchel’s tactics
Mancini’s 4-3-3 in Euro should be the one that Arteta is aiming for
I would like to know something if you can spare a minute and save me hours of researching. What is the ideal number of players in every position that is required to have a well balanced squad?
Every position requires at least two players and this is why versatility is very important
Not good enough for AC … not good enough for AFC ….
Not good enough for AC Milan? Do you that that he’s actually a key player for them? You guys don’t want Hakan but are drooling over odegard.. I really don’t understand some of the fans at all
Look at it this way: If you had a top class player in his prime for £18 mill over a four year contact, who woud play without wages, you would be mad not to snap him up. Better still as we only pay thr £18 mill in stages(his wages of course) over that period.
So will it happen? Not a scooby (“not a clue”, in factual English,for those whose first language is not English )as I have no idea if MA rates him. And however much anyone admires Cesc, he is not our manager!
We should avoid contract rebels no matter their talent because we are going to pay above their worth in salaries. Being generous in wages is one of the biggest problems we have. We should be solving the problem not adding to it.
We are already paying over the odds to a considerable number of players in relation to their performances.
It says a lot when our wage bill is nearly on par with that of Bayern Munich. While the other beat Barcelona by 8 at their ground we get beat by relegation contenders home and away.
We have all seen for the past few years not only at Arsenal but at other clubs as well, not one of contract rebels have gone on to justify their wages. The worst examples being Bale, Alexis, Pogba, Ramsey and Ozil.