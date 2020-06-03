Arsenal free agent target set to make a shock move abroad

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signing of Matty Longstaff as the Englishman looks set to join Serie A’s Udinese.

The midfielder was set to be a free agent this summer and he had been linked with a free transfer to Arsenal who would have simply paid a compensation fee to Newcastle because he came through the ranks at their club.

The Gunners, it seems didn’t make their move for the midfielder and Newcastle United left it late to give him a new deal.

The Magpies’ initial offer was £15,000 per week, they upped it to £20,000 per week, but the midfielder has already received a better offer from the Italian side, Udinese that would make him their highest earner.

The Daily Mail claims that Udinese has offered him a contract worth £30,000 per week to join their team. He would also be due a signing on fee should he join the Italians.

His move to Italy is seen as a ploy by Udinese owners who also own Watford, to get him for the Hornets.

The report claims that it is expected that Longstaff would end up back in the Premier League with Watford.

Longstaff is definitely talented but the fact that Arsenal have not made a move for him indicates he is not the sort of player that Mikel Arteta is looking for.