Arsenal fringe player on the verge of leaving after talks with Turkish side

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding is reportedly in discussions with Turkish club Besiktas regarding a potential loan move for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Holding had a challenging season featuring in only 14 Premier League matches. This suggests that his time at Arsenal may be approaching its end.

According to The Mail, the 27-year-old has engaged in talks with Besiktas about the possibility of a loan move. Holding, who joined Arsenal back in 2016, is eager to secure regular playing time following a lack of action last season.

Arsenal’s reported interest in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber indicates that Holding would face even more competition for a starting position next season.

With William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Ben White currently ahead of Holding in the pecking order, his playing time at Arsenal would likely be limited. Holding has just one year left on his contract, but it is believed that if he is loaned out, he will also sign a contract extension.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding has been reliable, however, the truth is that he is not the best defender and if we are serious about competing on multiple fronts next season then we need quality in depth and Holding, sadly, does not provide that and therefore a move is best for all concerned.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…