Chris Sutton has claimed that Kieran Tierney sent a message to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta with his performance against FC Zurich last night.

The Scottish defender scored the only goal of the game, before celebrating with a passionate fist pump full of emotion, in a match in which he was amongst the best players on the field.

His fortunes haven’t been as high so far this term however, regularly finding himself on the bench as either Takehiro Tomiyasu or Oleksandr Zinchenko impress in his place, but the manager may well have to take note of his latest performance.

Sutton clearly believes that Tierney deserves more playing time, and has praised his attitude in claiming that he did his talking on the pitch.

“He has got a tremendous attitude,” Sutton stated on BT Sport’s coverage of last night’s Europa League clash(via the DailyMail).

“When he went to Arsenal I thought he would go on to great things. But I don’t think his Arsenal career has panned out as he would have wanted it, but he has done himself no harm tonight with a little message to the manager saying ‘I am still here and you can trust me.’”

The defender has been one of our most consistent players since joining the club, despite his injury woes, and it seems a little mad that he would now be considered our third-choice for a role he has made his own in recent years. Tierney is supposed to be a future club captain, and a key player to build around, but now he almost seems dispensable to the manager.

We hope Arteta will come round to the idea of playing KT more regularly, especially when Zinchenko remains sidelined, as he is too strong a player to be left to rot.

What are your thoughts on the young Scot’s lack of minutes?

