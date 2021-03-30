Arsenal full-back plans for the summer revealed

Arsenal will look to improve their squad when the transfer window reopens.

The Gunners spent a lot of money in the summer, but they have a long-term plan to make their team competitive again.

Mikel Arteta has been trusted to transform them into one of England’s Champions League campaigners and they will probably support him again after this season concludes.

Several positions in his team need to be revamped and one of them is their full-back slots.

After allowing Sead Kolasinac to join Schalke 04 in the last transfer window, the Gunners have just Kieran Tierney as their natural left-back.

The Scotsman is an impressive player, but he will need help from an alternative left-back so he can be rested for some games.

Football London says Arsenal is planning to add a new left-back to their team when the transfer window reopens and the profile they are looking for is a younger signing who can be an understudy to the former Celtic man.

They also have plans for the opposite flank where there is much more uncertainty.

Hector Bellerin might leave the club and the report says they will replace him and Edu likes Achraf Hakimi.