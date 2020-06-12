Arsenal full-back stalling on signing a new deal, Italian side wants him

Arsenal’s should not be worrying about Hector Bellerin too much because the Spaniard has a contract with them until 2023, however, that doesn’t seem to be the case, according to Mirror Sports.

The Mirror claims that Arsenal is keen to sign the former Barcelona teenager on to a new deal, but the Spaniard isn’t looking to sign a new deal now because he wants to see the direction that the team will take under Mikel Arteta.

Bellerin is one of the more influential players at Arsenal and if not for his injury struggles, he would probably have played more and would probably have been handed the captain’s armband by now.

He has just returned from a long term injury lay off and Arsenal will be hoping that he remains fit for the long term.

Inter Milan is looking to sign him and the Italians may swoop for him if they get any encouragement with the full-back valued at £27m, according to the Mirror Sports’ report.

Mikel Arteta will likely look to make some changes to his Arsenal team this summer and the Spaniard will not want to lose his best players.

Bellerin is arguably Arsenal’s best right back at the moment and the Gunners will surely not be thinking about cashing in on him this summer, especially because it won’t be easy to replace him.