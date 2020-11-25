Arsenal full injury update – Luiz back, Saka to return at weekend

It was bad enough that Bukayo Saka was used in all three England games last week and he could only come on for the last half hour against Leeds, but then injury was added to insult when Stuart Dallas scraped his studs down Saka’s leg and he had to be replaced himself in injury time.

But luckily, according to Arsenal’s latest injury update, Saka only sustained a dead leg, and after being rested for tomorrow’s game at Molde, he will be okay to play against Wolves at the weekend.

Willian also got injured at Leeds, and also it is not too serious and he will be available for Wolves.

Elneny and Kolasinac are both Covid-19 asymptomatic after being tested positive on international duty and will have to be tested negative before they can return to training. They will not be going to Molde and it is not certain if they can face Wolves either.

The good news is that David Luiz will travel after celebrating the birth of his daughter and could get some game time in Norway, but the really bad news is that Thomas Partey is still “progressing rehabilitation” and the club have not estimated a return date…

With our long term injuries, we have Pablo Mari back in training, and the young Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli will resume team training in the next couple of weeks.

Obviously Nicholas Pepe is available for tomorrow but will be banned for the Wolves game…