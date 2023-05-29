Arsenal fully deserved the perfect respect given at the Emirates after our brilliant season

Some could have viewed this Sunday as another ‘What If’. by Dan Smith

They no doubt don’t think it’s a coincidence that we suddenly showed up once the title race was mathematically decided.

A connection can be made; that for the second season running we scored 5 on the final day once there was zero jeopardy.

A section of our fanbase will understandably look at Man City’s dropped points this week and rule we never sent them to the Amex or Brentford under any pressure.

Yet, we got all summer to judge. We have had weeks to beat ourselves up.

This weekend was about putting an arm round the shoulder of a young squad, putting a comfort blanket over broken hearts, putting a plaster over a wound, making the Emirates a safe place, an arena to escape from disappointments.

It was time to block out unwanted noise, to rise above the hate.

As predicted, the majority inside the stadium stayed for the traditional end of campaign lap of honour. A few months ago, thousands of these spectators would have envisaged this afternoon being a crucial one in our history. Some certainly sold their tickets, asking for a price on the assumption this would be a historic day. Worse, some folks paid that asking price!

In the stands some would have debated is ‘bottled’ too harsh a word. Our mentality is a concern to others, while some will worry we will never be in a position again where we were top of the League for 93 percent of the campaign.

All that can wait.

This was about respect, saying good effort.

Gooners applauded Gunners, who likewise applauded back.

Both deserved recognition for their improvements in the last year. Individual talent has improved, the team now have an identity (something I haven’t always said under the current regime) and of course Champions League Football is back after a 6-year absence.

The atmosphere at the venue has been the best since it was built.

Arteta looked emotional at full time. He’s struggled to hide his disappointment in the last few weeks, but put his feelings to one side to show pride at the relationships he’s helped build.

That was one of his targets when he first took over, the Spaniard wanted to build a bond with all parties.

Who would have thought that Granit Xhaka would ever be one of the crowds’ focal points as he walked round the field with his peers?

His boss played his role in that.

It was also the first response our manager got out of the team since Man City won at Goodison.

In a week where the 41-year-old said we needed to ‘heal’ this was the first step in the process.

When Arsene Wenger said farewell, some so called ‘fans’ didn’t have the decency to stay and acknowledge the most successful manager we have ever had.

Worse they boasted about it on social media. YouTubers who channel grew based on verbally abusing the most successful boss in our history putting count of views over decorum.

In general, that’s toxicity no longer exists.

Sure, there are still fan channels built on ‘who can shout the loudest and say the most swear words’ but in general most notice what’s happened this season.

Mentally dealing with April and May was too big a hurdle.

My loyalty though has never been built on trophies won.

My commitment is pride in the badge, an honour to wear the shirt.

Arsenal trying to be the best they can be.

They did that in 2022/23.

They deserved to take their bow, to pay themselves on the back, to walk away with heads held high.

Dan

