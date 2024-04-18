Arsenal gain 7-figure windfall after transfer clause triggered

Arsenal set for seven-figure FFP windfall as transfer clause triggered

Arsenal are set to receive £2 million as Fulham survive relegation for one more season.

After their 2-0 win against West Ham at London Stadium, Marco Silva side have now been ruled out of relegation mathematically.

That means Fulham will have to pay the Gunners £2 million, which was put in the contract of Bernd Leno.

🚨 Arsenal are due another £2m payment from Fulham for Bernd Leno, per the add-ons that were negotiated within the initial £8m agreement in August 2022, after they mathematically secured Premier League survival for another season. [@RyanTaylorSport] #afc https://t.co/9o47i1KLu1 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 16, 2024

Bernd Leno made the switch across London to Craven Cottage in the summer of 2022 after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stsdium by Mikel Arteta.

Initially, the North London outfit received just €3 million upfront for the Leno deal. But they received €2 million + €1 million, as Fulham survived relegation and the German international made a certain amount of appearances.

Now Arsenal have received a further £2 million due to the latest developments which makes the total fee paid by Fulham amounting to £8 million.

Far from being a great deal but this fee is at least far more reasonable than the £3 million the Gunners received upfront two years ago.

However, it is crystal clear that the Cottagers got the better deal out of the two. The 32-year-old has made 73 appearances for his current employers, marking 17 shutouts in total, which is an admirable number.

This season he has kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League, second to only David Raya who leads the league with 12 clean sheets.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper is also ranked impressively at third when it comes to the number of ‘Saves.’ He has a tally of 116, only behind Luton Town’s Thomas Kaminski and Man United’s Andre Onana.

However, it is worth mentioning that Leno has not been missed since his departure from the Emirates two years back.

But Leno’s replacement Aaron Ramsdale now find himself in the shoes of his predecessor, after Arsenal acquired the signature of David Raya, whose loan deal is expected to be made permanent.

Now it is Ramsdale’s turn to look for a home away from North London because keeping a goalkeeper of that caliber on the bench for too long is next to impossible.

Yash

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…