Arsenal gain advantage as Hasenhüttl gives debut to 40 year-old ex-Chelsea keeper

Mikel Arteta will be looking to bounce back quickly from Arsenal’s embarrassing defeat to Everton, and will welcome Southampton to the Emirates tomorrow.

The Saints are without a win in their last 4 games, but their draw with Brighton in their last match was thanks to a 98th minute equaliser from the Seagulls, which angered Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, as it seems the goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was playing on with an injured hamstring without informing his coach.

McCarthy will now be out for a few weeks, and with reserve Fraser Forster also injured, Hasenhuttl has confirmed that 40-year-old ex-Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero will make his debut for the club at the Emirates after just arriving on a short-term contract to solve their goalkeeping crisis.

“Alex is out for three to four weeks,” Hasenhuttl told Football365. “Fraser tried this week but it’s a little bit too early for him. That’s the reason we signed Willy and we’re happy to have him here.

“We’ve worked with him on some information, video clips, so he knows how he has to play with the ball and against the ball. It’s important for a goalkeeper.

“He’s a smart guy, he is fit and coming in with a willingness to help us and this is what we need now.”

“We were looking at a few options and he was the best for us.

“He’s experienced, he’s good on the ball, he knows out to play out from behind, how to stay high and defend behind a high defensive line in some moments.

“He is a good package for us and hopefully he is on the level on the weekend that we need against Arsenal.

“He is also a goalkeeper who makes some saves. We will try for them not to have many chances and hopefully it will be a good performance.”

Southampton also have other problems with Oriol Romeu and Mohamed Salisu suspended for this game, while Che Adams is doubtful and Stuart Armstrong is still injured.

Let’s hope Arsenal can take advantage and come away with a much-needed win…

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses if Superhero Auba has lost his powers?