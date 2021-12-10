Arsenal gain advantage as Hasenhüttl gives debut to 40 year-old ex-Chelsea keeper

Mikel Arteta will be looking to bounce back quickly from Arsenal’s embarrassing defeat to Everton, and will welcome Southampton to the Emirates tomorrow.
The Saints are without a win in their last 4 games, but their draw with Brighton in their last match was thanks to a 98th minute equaliser from the Seagulls, which angered Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, as it seems the goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was playing on with an injured hamstring without informing his coach.
McCarthy will now be out for a few weeks, and with reserve Fraser Forster also injured, Hasenhuttl has confirmed that 40-year-old ex-Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero will make his debut for the club at the Emirates after just arriving on a short-term contract to solve their goalkeeping crisis.
“Alex is out for three to four weeks,” Hasenhuttl told Football365. “Fraser tried this week but it’s a little bit too early for him. That’s the reason we signed Willy and we’re happy to have him here.
“We’ve worked with him on some information, video clips, so he knows how he has to play with the ball and against the ball. It’s important for a goalkeeper.
“He’s a smart guy, he is fit and coming in with a willingness to help us and this is what we need now.”
“We were looking at a few options and he was the best for us.
“He’s experienced, he’s good on the ball, he knows out to play out from behind, how to stay high and defend behind a high defensive line in some moments.
“He is a good package for us and hopefully he is on the level on the weekend that we need against Arsenal.
“He is also a goalkeeper who makes some saves. We will try for them not to have many chances and hopefully it will be a good performance.”
Southampton also have other problems with Oriol Romeu and Mohamed Salisu suspended for this game, while Che Adams is doubtful and Stuart Armstrong is still injured.
Let’s hope Arsenal can take advantage and come away with a much-needed win…
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
For us to loose this game, would be a disgrace. We should not gloat over their strong players abscens
, but focus on players coming in, as they want the position left vacant.
That’s how we gloated over Everton and yet went to Goodison Park and lost with a whimper.
Honestly I don’t know what to think and say of Arsenal anymore.
After the international break, I had confidently predicted a 10-point haul from our next 5 games – a loss against Liverpool, a draw against United, and wins against Newcastle, Everton and Southampton. But we have only 3 miserable points to show after 4 of those games.
The losses are particularly painful, not just for the results, but for the performances.
When we were having the results without the performances, at least there was hope that good results would build confidence and produce the performances. Now it’s the classic case of one step forward and two back.
What is even more infuriating is that for the first time in a while, we’ve been playing with a substantially healthy squad of players who play only once a week. So what’s the issue?
For me it all boils down to the manager. We can buy all the players in the world. If the coach is unable to build them into a team that plays to its utmost potentials, it would all amount to a waste of money.
After 15 games in the league Arsenal have scored less goals than they have conceded. I’d love the records people to tell us when last this happened!