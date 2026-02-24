Arsenal game could be moved at short notice because of Champions League

Arsenal’s upcoming match against Everton could be at risk of being rescheduled if the Gunners are drawn to play in the Champions League on a certain date. The team is currently set to face Everton on 15 March, but the Champions League draw on Friday could assign Arsenal a fixture on 17 March, leaving insufficient time to play both matches.

The Premier League were aware of the potential scheduling conflict and had already informed UEFA that Arsenal would not be available for a match on that date. However, a response from the governing body has yet to be received, leaving uncertainty over whether the Gunners’ next Champions League game will be scheduled on an alternative day.

Preparing for a Possible Reschedule

According to Express Sports, Arsenal have now been advised by the Premier League to prepare for the possibility that their fixture against Everton could be moved at short notice. Supporters have also been alerted to the potential change, as many would have begun making travel and attendance plans for the original date. The uncertainty will remain until the Champions League draw is complete and the fixture dates are confirmed.

Focus Remains on Winning

Despite the scheduling concerns, Arsenal’s priority will remain on securing victories. The club will be focused on obtaining a positive result against Everton, regardless of when the match is ultimately played. Maintaining momentum in both the Premier League and European competitions is essential for Mikel Arteta’s side as they continue their campaign.

Balancing domestic and continental commitments will test the squad’s depth, but the Gunners appear determined to remain competitive on all fronts while navigating the challenges of a congested schedule.